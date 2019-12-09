When is Wisting on TV? What’s it about?

Following the success of The Killing and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Scandinavian noir is all the rage. So for more moody drama with morally complex characters in the bitter Norwegian landscape, look no further than Wisting.

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Wisting on TV?

Wisting kicks off with a double-bill at 9pm on Saturday, 28th December on BBC Four, having originally aired in Norway back in April 2019.

What is Wisting about?

Meet William Wisting – an empathetic, meticulous and relentless detective who can capture the most hardened of criminals but can’t manage a happy family life. When two mysterious deaths interrupt his Christmas, Wisting must take on two of the most difficult cases of his career, including an American serial killer getting dangerously close to his journalist daughter’s news story…

At a million per episode, Wisting is the biggest and most expensive drama ever to be produced in Norway, with a transatlantic and family angle which helps separate it from the deluge of Scandi-noir.

Is Wisting based on a book?

Yes – the series is based on The Caveman and The Hunting Dogs, two of the Wisting novels by Jørn Lier Horst. Horst brings some authenticity to proceedings as he used to be a policeman himself, and his novels have sold more than a million copies in Norway alone.

Who is in the cast of Wisting?

Wisting himself is played by Sven Nordin (Lilyhammer), with fellow Norwegian actress Thea Green Lundberg as his daughter Line.

Most recognisable actors for UK viewers, however, will be Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix) and our very own Richie Campbell (Liar) as FBI agents who travel to Norway to help with the case.

Is there a trailer?

Yes – though it’s partly in Norwegian: