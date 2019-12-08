Eleventh celebrity leaves the Strictly dance floor

Comedian Chris Ramsey is the latest celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing, missing out on a place in next week’s Grand Final following a dance-off against Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden.

Chris and his dance partner Karen Hauer were left trailing at the bottom of the leaderboard following Saturday night’s episode, in which each of the four remaining couples performed two dance each. Chris and Karen scored 26 and 28, in comparison with the next lowest scoring couple (Emma Barton and Anton DuBeke), who scored 31 and 36.

In the dance off, Chris and Karen performed their Rumba to Don’t Watch Me Cry by Jorja Smith, while Karim and Amy performed their American Smooth to Sweet Caroline.

Follwing both dances, judge Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Karim and Amy, explaining: “Well I loved the story telling, particularly in both dances and I’m going to vote on the technique and for me technically the best couple were Karim and Amy.”

Motsi Mabuse also chose to save Karim and Amy, stating: “Well the first time I saw this dance I thought it was brilliant but the second time I thought it was even better, so I am going to save Karim and Amy.”

“With no disrespect, both were highly entertaining,” Bruno Tonioli said. “I love you both, thank you for three months of great dancing and great entertainment. I have to choose the best dancer – Karim.”

Head Judge Shirley Ballas also said that she would also have chosen to save Karim and Amy.

When asked by presenter Tess Daley about his time on the show, Chris said: “Wow, I am very proud of myself. I never ever thought I would make it past week two, genuinely I had no expectations whatsoever, I am astounded and I’ve got to thank Karen, she is just amazing and is just amazing and so patient its crazy! She is awesome. I had sleepless nights in the build up and there is no-one else who can have made it what it has been.”

Karen added: “This has been a giggle fest. Thank you judges for being so amazing to us. You are an amazing family man who I admire and you are awesome and I appreciated you literally from week one, not knowing how to walk, and now you are a semi finalist and you have made all of us proud and have inspired all of us and I want to thank you for being awesome.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns for the Grand Final on Saturday 14th December on BBC1