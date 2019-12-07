Radio Times Christmas Picture Quiz

We’ve hidden clues to 50 TV shows of 2019 on page 64 & 65 of our 2019 Christmas double issue. Spot them all and you could win 4 Blu-rays, a 49inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and a Blu-ray player to watch them on!

There are three ways to enter:

1 – BY EMAIL

Send your 50 titles or events represented in the picture on pages 64 & 65 of our Christmas double issue to picturequiz@radiotimescomps.co.uk. Please include your full name.

2 – BY POST

Send your list along with your name, address and daytime phone number to:

Christmas 2019 Picture Quiz

PO Box 201

Leicester

LE94 0AA

3 – ENTER BELOW

Find the 50 titles or events represented in the picture on pages 64 & 65 of our Christmas double issue and enter them below.

Terms & Conditions

The Promoter is Immediate Media Company Limited, Vineyard House, 44 Brook Green, London, W6 7BT

The promotion is open to all residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands, aged 18 years or older, except the Promoter’s employees or contractors and anyone connected with the promotion or their direct family members.

The closing date for entries is 11.59 pm on Friday 10 January 2020.

By entering the promotion, the participants agree:

to be bound by these terms and conditions;

that their name and county of residence may be released if they win a prize; and

that should they win the promotion, their name and likeness may be used by the Promoter for pre-arranged promotional purposes.

Entrants should enter by completing the online entry. Entries received after the closing date of the promotion will not be considered.

Entrants must supply to Immediate Media Company Limited their full name, email address and daytime telephone number. The Promoter will use entrants’ personal details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy.

Only one entry will be permitted per person, regardless of method of entry. Bulk entries made by third parties will not be permitted.

The winning entrants will be the first correct entry drawn at random from all the correct entries after the closing date. The Promoter’s decision as to the winner is final and no correspondence relating to the promotion will be entered into. The Promoter may share the details of the winner with the prize provider for the purposes of fulfilling/delivering the prize.

1 winner will receive: a Blu-ray of Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Spiderman; Far From Home, Angry Birds Movie 2 and Men in Black International, a Sony 49inch 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR and Sony Blu-ray player.

The winner will be notified within 14 days of the close of the promotion by telephone or email. If the winner cannot be contacted, or fails to respond within 28 days of such notification being sent, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to a runner up, or to re-offer the prize in any future promotion.

There is no cash alternative and the prize will not be transferable. Prizes must be taken as stated and cannot be deferred. The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize with one of the same or greater value.

The surname and county of residence of the winners will be available upon request by sending an SAE to Radio Times Christmas Competition, 44 Brook Green, London, W6 7BT within two months of the closing date of the promotion. The Promoter will contact the winners before releasing this information and provide the winners the opportunity to object or limit the amount of information shared.

The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to cancel, alter or amend the promotion at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, or if circumstances arise outside of its control.

The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for lost, delayed or fraudulent entries.

The Promoter excludes liability to the full extent permitted by law for any loss, damage or injury occurring to the participant arising from his or her entry into the promotion or occurring to the winner arising from his or her acceptance of a prize.

The promotion is subject to the laws of England.