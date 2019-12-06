When is Tonight – The Leader Interviews on ITV? What party leaders are taking part?

After the controversy surrounding Andrew Neil this week – specifically, whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson will or won’t agree to be interviewed by him – more interview controversy is yet to come.

Advertisement

Last night current affairs programme Tonight interviewed Jeremy Corbyn and was set to question Boris Johnson in Friday evening’s show. However Boris Johnson has since refused to take part, and the show instead will feature a profile of the Prime Minister using archive footage and other interviewees.

This will conclude ITV’s one-on-one interviews with party leaders, having already questioned Nigel Farage, Jo Swinson, Nicola Sturgeon, Adam Price and Sian Berry.

When is Tonight – The Leader Interviews on TV?

The Tonight – The Leader Interview with Jeremy Corbyn will be broadcast on ITV on Thursday 5th December at 7:30pm.

The Tonight – The Leader Interview with Boris Johnson will be broadcast on ITV on Friday 6th December at 8pm.

Who is being interviewed in Tonight – The Leader Interviews?

You’ve probably heard of them. Thursday’s interviewee is Jeremy Corbyn, who has been leader of the Labour Party since 2015. He has been MP for Islington North since 1983.

Friday’s interviewee is Boris Johnson, who has been Conservative party leader and Prime Minister since July 2019. He has been the Uxbridge and South Ruislip MP since 2015 and was MP for Henley from 2001 to 2008, and Mayor of London from 2008 to 2016.

Previously aired interviews with Nigel Farage, Jo Swinson, Nicola Sturgeon, Adam Price and Sian Berry can be found on the ITV hub.

Who will host Tonight – The Leader Interviews?

Both interviews will be led by Julie Etchingham. The long-standing Tonight presenter has previously hosted the ITV election debate (last week), the Conservative leadership debate in July, and similar election debates in 2017 and 2015.

Are there any more leader TV interviews before the election?

There are two more TV debates to go: The BBC Prime Ministerial Debate on BBC One on Friday 6th December at 8.30pm, and the BBC Question Time special for under-30s on BBC One on Monday 9th December at 8:30pm.

Advertisement

When is the election?

The election is scheduled to take place on Thursday 12th December 2019.