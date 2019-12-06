The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Angellica Bell & Ashley John-Baptiste

.The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7.30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Tonight the show has some big name guests in the shape of Harry Potter star Rupert Grint and Oscar-nominated director M Night Shyamalan who will be talking about the new TV show they’ve made for Apple TV+, Servant. A psychological thriller, the show tells the story of a couple who hire a nanny to look after a reborn doll in the immediate aftermath of the death of their 13-week-old baby.

Additionally Tom Walker performs his new single, Better Half of Me.

That’s a lot to fit into 30 minutes!