Who is on The Graham Norton Show this week?

The guests for this week’s episode of The Graham Norton show have been announced, with a stellar line-up that includes not only a Time Lord but two Hollywood heavyweights.

Appearing on the BBC’s flagship lighthearted talk show are wrestler-turned-action hero Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, co-star and comedian Kevin Hart, Doctor Who herself Jodie Whittaker and comedy legend Michael Palin. There will also be a musical performance from none other than Harry Styles, who joins Graham for a chat about his new album.

Frequent co-stars Johnson and Hart will be there to promote their new action-comedy Jumanji: The Next Level, with Hart also set to open up about his horror car crash earlier this year.

Whittaker will, of course, be there to talk about the upcoming twelfth series of Doctor Who, scheduled to premiere on New Year’s Day. This will be Whittaker’s second series in the role, and will see the return of some classic baddies as well as two-part episodes.

Palin will be discussing his new book North Korea Journal, following the 76-year-old travel presenter’s visit to the isolated country last year. He will, of course, be sharing some anecdotes of his long and varied career as a Monty Python member, author and travel documentarian.

The episode climaxes with a musical performance of “Adore You”, the latest single from One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles, joining the other guests on the sofa for Norton’s beloved ‘red chair’ segment.

The Graham Norton Show will air on BBC1 at 10.35pm on Friday, 6th December 2019