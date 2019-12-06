Is Friends on Netflix? Where to watch the comedy series in full

Running for ten series (236 episodes) between 1994 and 2004, there is no doubt that Friends is one of the most important comedy series of modern times.

It propelled its six main cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc, Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry, to international stardom and continues to delight new generations of comedy fans with its strong characterisation and tightly written plots.

The adventures of Ross, Rachel, Chandler, Phoebe, Monica and Joey have gone onto inspire countless other comedy series in the US and across the globe, but for most it’s the original and the best Friends that will always be there for them when they’re looking for a laugh.

Where is Friends available to watch in the UK?

Although for many years in the UK Friends was shown on Channel 4 (and sister channel E4) Friends has switched broadcasters and is now available on Comedy Central (Sky channel 112, Virgin channel 132).

And on New Year’s Eve 2017, Netflix FINALLY made the entire series of Friends available for UK subscribers. The show had already been available on Netflix in the US, though that’s about to change…

So, yes, Friends is available to watch on Netflix UK. What are you still here for? Watch Friends on Netflix now.

The One with the Show Everyone's Been Asking Us to Add. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 30, 2017

Is Friends leaving Netflix?

Only in the US!

In July 2019, the Netflix US Twitter account announced that Warner would be re-claiming Friends for its own streaming service. The show will leave Netflix at the beginning of 2020.

The One Where We Have To Say Goodbye. We’re sorry to see Friends go to Warner's streaming service at the beginning of 2020 (in The US). Thanks for the memories, gang ☕ — Netflix US (@netflix) July 9, 2019

However, the show looks set to remain on Netflix in the UK and Ireland.

Back when news broke that Warner Bros was launching its own streaming service, the Netflix UK and Ireland account tweeted:

The One Where Friends is Going Nowhere, Don't Worry https://t.co/z5cxunwHA2 — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 3, 2018

If you’re worried about Netflix changing its mind then there’s also the full Friends season 1-10 boxset or there’s the full series on Blu-Ray now too.