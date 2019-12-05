Accessibility Links

  3. Disney Store launches 24-hour flash Christmas sale

Disney Store launches 24-hour flash Christmas sale

ShopDisney aka the Disney Store is holding a flash 20% sale on selected Christmas items with discount code XMASTREE - for 12 hrs only

Christmas sack with a snowman

Looking for a Christmas gift for a Disney fan? shopDisney has released a 24-hour flash sale on its website.

The 20% off flash Christmas sale is on selected items when you use the code XMASTREE. The deal is only for today – it ends at midnight tonight.

The offer excludes Frozen, Star Wars, and Pandora products but is applicable across a selected range of Christmas items including advent calendars, Christmas clothing, sacks, stockings and soft toys.

Christmas sack with a snowman
Mickey and Minnie Holiday Cheer Christmas Sack, ShopDisney

To get the 20% off visit the shopDisney website, choose your item and enter the promo code XMASTREE at the checkout. Just remember Disney charges £3.95 for delivery.

Our shopDisney top picks

There are still Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals running including 50% off large soft toys and 20% off selected toys so it would be worth checking them out too.

