Disney Store launches 24-hour flash Christmas sale
ShopDisney aka the Disney Store is holding a flash 20% sale on selected Christmas items with discount code XMASTREE - for 12 hrs only
Looking for a Christmas gift for a Disney fan? shopDisney has released a 24-hour flash sale on its website.
The 20% off flash Christmas sale is on selected items when you use the code XMASTREE. The deal is only for today – it ends at midnight tonight.
The offer excludes Frozen, Star Wars, and Pandora products but is applicable across a selected range of Christmas items including advent calendars, Christmas clothing, sacks, stockings and soft toys.
To get the 20% off visit the shopDisney website, choose your item and enter the promo code XMASTREE at the checkout. Just remember Disney charges £3.95 for delivery.
Our shopDisney top picks
- Disney Store Queen Anna and Elsa the Snow Queen Dolls, Frozen 2 – £30
- Disney Store Arendelle Castle Playset, Frozen 2 – £80
- Disney Store Anna and Elsa Deluxe Gift Set, Frozen 2 – £70
- Disney Store Olaf Medium Soft Toy – £20
- Disney Store Rey Lightsaber, Star Wars – £24.99
- Disney Store Yoda Talking Action Figure, Star Wars – £28
- LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon Set – £149
There are still Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals running including 50% off large soft toys and 20% off selected toys so it would be worth checking them out too.