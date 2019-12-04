Stormzy to join Jools Holland for 2019 Hootenanny as line-up is announced

Jools Holland’s annual Hootenanny is returning to usher in 2020, and he’s bagged a stellar line-up for the popular New Year bash.

Jools and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra will be joined by a host of big music stars, including Stormzy, La Roux and Stereophonics.

Hugely successful grime artist Stormzy, whose Glastonbury headline set made history earlier this year, will be performing tracks from his second album Heavy is the Head including hit single Crown.

Welsh rock band Stereophonics will perform tracks from Kind, their latest number one album, and La Roux – who returned from a five-year hiatus in 2019 – will deliver synth-pop tunes from her upcoming album Supervision, in addition to 2009 classic In For the Kill.

Also joining Jools will be Alabama Shakes singer Brittany Howard, 80’s pop icon Rick Astley and Scottish singer-songwriter Tom Walker.

The line-up is rounded out by YolanDa Brown, Melanie, Eddi Reader, Pauline Black and Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson from The Selecter, Joseph, Ruby Turner, and the Pipes And Drums of The 1st Battalion Scots Guards – who will pipe in the New Year as is tradition.

Several stars of British film and TV stars will be present in the studio to tell Jools their 2019 highlights, resolutions and predictions for the year ahead.

Jools’ Annual Hootenanny 2019 will air on Tuesday 31st December 2019 on BBC2