Ian Wright is the fifth star voted out of I’m A Celeb 2019

And the fifth campmate to be eliminated from I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! 2019 is… ex-footballer Ian Wright.

After finding himself in the bottom two with reality superstar Caitlyn Jenner, Wright left the camp following in the footsteps of James Haskell, Cliff Parisi, Andrew Maxwell and Adele Roberts.

He spoke to Ant and Dec after the result was revealed for the customary post-departure interview.

When asked about how he felt to be leaving, he said: “I feel it’s time. It’s becoming more and more difficult to try and focus on being positive, and you’ve got people around you who need to be positive.”

The hosts went on to ask Wright about his occasional angry outbursts in camp.

He said: “I needed a new challenge for myself and the challenge I got wasn’t the one that I was expecting. It was more a mental thing in the end.

“You have to be yourself, I’m not going to try to hide and suppress my feelings because I would have been worse than that. What I’ve learnt is the patience and that I’ve got to be a little bit calmer. I lose it too quickly and it’s something that I’ve worked a lot on.”

Of the remaining members of camp, Wright said he wanted to see EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa be crowned queen of the jungle.

He added: “From the start she’s been petrified and she’s absolutely blasted everything she’s done.”