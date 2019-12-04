When is Cinderella: After Ever After on Sky this Christmas?

What happens after the fairytale ends? That’s the question behind Sky’s new Christmas special Cinderella: After Ever After, which stars David Walliams and Sian Gibson as the (un)happy couple.

Advertisement

The family-friendly TV movie begins with the wedding of Prince Charming and his bride Cinderella – but she soon realises that their married life might be somewhat trickier than she’d hoped. And what will her Wicked Stepmother do next?

Here’s what you need to know…

When is Cinderella: After Ever After on TV?

Cinderella: After Ever After will air on Tuesday 24th December 2019 (Christmas Eve) at 8pm on Sky One and NOW TV.

There will be a repeat on Christmas Day at 5pm.

What is After Ever After about?

As Sky puts it, “The anarchic 60-minute Christmas special begins where the fairy tale ends; Cinderella (Sian Gibson) has just married her Prince Charming (David Walliams), but soon has a rude awakening when she realises married life isn’t all it’s cracked up to be when you have an image-obsessed, floss-dancing, hip-hop rapping husband. Perhaps a glass slipper fitting your foot is not sufficient grounds for a lifelong commitment after all?”

With plenty of humour and warmth (and quite a few fart jokes), After Ever After follows Cinderella as she fights to save her new father-in-law the King (Sir Tom Courtenay) from the clutches of her evil stepmother Madame Blackheart (Celia Imrie), who – along with ugly stepsisters Dumbella and Rubella – is determined to carry out a new evil plan.

And Cinderella might be doubtful about her new husband, but at least she has her faithful friend Buttons the mouse (Kevin Bishop) to help.

David Walliams said: “When you read a story to a child and it ends ‘they lived happily ever after’ the child often asks what happened next? Now, for the first time in history, we will reveal what happened next for Cinderella, Prince Charming and the Wicked Stepmother. What happened, ‘After Ever After’?”

Who is in the cast of After Ever After?

David Walliams stars as an exceedingly-vain Prince Charming. Walliams is known for shows including Little Britain, Britain’s Got Talent, and Come Fly With Me; he is also a bestselling children’s author of books including Gangster Granny, The Boy in the Dress and Grandpa’s Great Escape – and frequently appears in children’s TV shows.

He is joined by Sian Gibson as Cinderella. The actress co-starred in (and co-wrote) Peter Kay’s Car Share, and has recently appeared in The Reluctant Landlord.

Tom Courtenay plays Prince Charming’s befuddled dad, the King. Courtenay is 82 years old and has a long career on stage and screen, with credits including The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner, Doctor Zhivago, and Unforgotten.

The role of the “Wicked Stepmother” Madame Blackheart is played by Celia Imrie, who worked closely with Victoria Wood on shows including Dinner Ladies. Aside from her theatre work, she’s appeared in the new Mamma Mia movie (as the Vice Chancellor), Patrick Melrose, The best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and Nanny McPhee.

Kevin Bishop voices Buttons the Mouse. The comedian’s credits include In the Long Run, Porridge, and self-titled The Kevin Bishop Show.

Advertisement

Matthew Steer plays a tongue-twisting Herald, Ellen Thomas is the Fairy Godmother, Ruth Bratt plays ugly stepsister Dumbella, and Camille Ucan plays her stepsister Rubella.