Ever-popular forensics drama Silent Witness will be back for a 23rd (believe it or not!) series on BBC One.

Here’s everything we know so far:

When is Silent Witness back on TV?

According to the BBC, “Silent Witness will return in the New Year”.

For the last seven years, the drama has begun soon after Christmas – and while an exact air date for series 23 has yet to be confirmed, we have our fingers crossed it will be the same story next year: a January 2020 release.

What will happen in the next season of Silent Witness?

Alongside an image of the Silent Witness cast surrounded by the wreckage of a plane crash (see above), the BBC has also released a teaser for the new season:

“A body in the concrete pillar of a car park. A downed plane. Scientific research gone wrong. The cases that end up at the Lyell Centre are rarely straightforward. Initial suspicions are challenged as the evidence mounts, and Nikki and the team must work harder than ever to find the truth.”

Who will star in the new series of Silent Witness?

Our four main stars will be returning to the Lyell Centre in 2020.

Liz Carr is back as Clarissa Mullery, David Caves plays Dr Jack Hodgson, Emilia Fox as Dr Nikki Alexander, and Richard Lintern as Thomas Chamberlain.

Fans may be wondering whether we will see more of Nikki’s boyfriend Matt Garcia (Michael Landes) or of Jack’s dad Conor (Richard Durden).

But there’s no word yet on guest stars for the new series – we’ll update this page when we know more.