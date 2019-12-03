Last chance on Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday deal plus Xbox and PS4 offers on GAME

The Black Friday weekend may be over, but with the ripples of Cyber Monday still spreading there’s still chance to bag a deal on gaming bundles across top consoles, games and accessories at GAME.

A go-to destination for gamers when its comes to deals, GAME has a reputation of keeping the discounts rolling beyond the main shopping event. This year the retailer is continuing this run by releasing new deals available from today and lasting until Tuesday 31st December.

Of course, the heavy deals hit the website between Black Friday itself and Cyber Monday. But when it comes to Christmas shopping, any little helps so we’re focusing on the savings you can currently make now that the Christmas countdown is on.

Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday Deals

Available until Tuesday 31st December, these deals are sticking around but a word of warning – they’re likely to sell out fast.

GAME has deals on the Nintendo Switch Consoles themselves – £279.99 in Neon/Grey or £199 for the Nintendo Switch Lite – but its with the bundles where the real deals lie.

This Nintendo Switch Neon + MarioKart 8 (fixed pack) was £319 and is now £299.99. For the same price you can get the console with Mario and Rabbids or LEGO Jurassic World.

As a lower cost option, you can get the Nintendo Switch Lite with MarioKart 8 or Luigi’s Mansion 3 for £229.99. Or cheaper still, the Nintendo Switch Lite with Mario and Rabbids or LEGO Jurassic World is £209.99.

PS4 Cyber Monday deals

All the deals listed below come with a 2-month Now TV Entertainment Pass and are expected to run until Sunday 15th December.

This PS4 500GB comes with Call Of Duty Modern Warfare plus a Duelshock 4 Controller for £249.99. THe 1TB PS4 Pro alternative is now £349.99.

If FIFA is your thing, there are deals across GAMES’ 500GB (£249), 1T (£299.99) and Pro (£349) bundles which also come with a Duelshock 4 wireless controller.

The PSVR Starter Pack with Residential Evil VR bundle is now £259 and includes a PS VR Headset, PlayStation Camera and VR Worlds, plus Residential Evil: Biohazard.

One of the best PS4 deals still around from Black Friday / Cyber Monday is this discount on the PSVR Mega Pack + Rick and Morty at £209.

Xbox Cyber Monday deals

The following deals are only around until Sunday 8th December and also include a 2-month Now TV entertainment pass, so be quick!

The Xbox All Digital V2 (Sea of Thieves, Minecraft and Fortnite DLC) is currently £199.99 and this Xbox One S with Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is now £249.99. The Xbox One X edition comes in at £299.99.

Xbox One S with Forza Horizon 4, Lego Champions and a McLarren Senna LEGO Toy is £249.99, or get the ONE X alternative for £299.99.

Save £189 on this Xbox One X 1Tb Special Edition Console with FIFA 2, now £299.99.