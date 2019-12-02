James Haskell’s royal friends find I’m A Celebrity “hilarious”

Mike Tindall and Zara Phillips are enjoying seeing James Haskell in this year’s series of I’m A Celebrity, his wife Chloe Madeley has revealed.

Phillips is the daughter of Princess Anne, currently 18th in line for the throne, and married Tindall in 2011, who played alongside Haskell on England’s national Rugby team.

They are good friends with Haskell and his wife Chloe Madeley, who revealed that they’ve all been watching.

“They think the whole thing’s absolute hilarious,” she said during an interview on Lorraine. “Z’s been amazing, she messages me the whole time to check up on me. She’s been great.

“And Tins just thinks the whole thing is a great opportunity to make James suffer and is voting for him to do every Bushtucker Trial that he possibly can.

“They don’t take it seriously at all. They’ve been in really high pressured situations their whole careers so when they watch it they really do just see it as hilarious entertainment and they’re really enjoying it.”

Haskell faced criticism from I’m A Celeb fans after clashing with comedian Andrew Maxwell in camp, prompting some viewers to call him a “bully.”

Maxwell rebutted these claims after being voted out last night and Madeley has since come to the defence of her husband.

“I think he just had a really grumpy day and I think when you’re sleep deprived and food deprived and you’re surrounded by people you aren’t necessarily friends with on the outside world, if you have a bad day, if you have a moody day you do kind of snap a bit,” she said.

“But I think the ‘b’ word is a little bit intense. I personally watched it and I just wanted to get in there and give him a hug and some food.”

I’m A Celebrity is on ITV, tonight at 9pm