Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 deals: today’s UK offers from Argos, Amazon and John Lewis

Black Friday is still going on with deals continuing into (Cyber) Monday. There’s also an ever-growing list of retailers, with Argos, John Lewis, Sky and Currys all taking part with offers on everything from technology to toys, fashion and holidays. Amazon is has launched new deals for the week, and AO.com has kept its prices down on tech and appliances.

Sky has 50% off packages and John Lewis has 20% off electricals until Cyber Monday. Keep an eye out for the latest deals on the Nintendo Switch with different bundles on Currys, John Lewis and GAME as we update you live throughout the weekend.

A few brands are giving away a Nintendo Switch for free when you sign up to a phone contract, like Fonehouse with its EE deals or Carphone Warehouse.

Apple Airpods are proving popular so far this Black Friday. The best deal was on Amazon for £128.99, but it sold out. Don’t worry, they’re also £129 from Very.co.uk, a saving of £30. Or if you’re in the market for a new phone Vodafone are giving free Airpods away with certain Apple handsets.

Currys has the Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner for £149, down from £279, which is proving popular.

If you’re looking to stock up for Christmas early, Laithwaites has two deals with £40 on the first 12 bottles and £60 off your first case. eBay is also selling a 4.5kg bar of Toblerone for £75.49.

We’ve picked the best deals with added price comparison and analysis to help you sort the good deals from the ones the not so good.

We’re updating this page until the end of Cyber Monday, so make sure you check back for updates.

Are Black Friday deals still on?

Yes! Deals will carry on until midnight Cyber Monday, 2nd December. Some brands have released new deals for Cyber Monday which we’ve detailed here. Some deals will carry on through the week.

Where can I find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals?

Black Friday was officially 29th November, but deals are continuing through to midnight on Cyber Monday, 2nd December. Early deals were live across many of the online retailers with Amazon leading the way so we’ve added price comparison to ensure the deals are actually worth your time. There are deals on TV, tech, mobile phones, appliances and laptops as well as a few on Alexa.

John Lewis, Currys and Argos have Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, with price-match offers, low prices and ever-changing competition. Argos has its Crazy Code running too – ten weeks of discount codes in the lead up to Christmas – with 20% off Peppa Pig toys at the moment. Boots also has money off beauty products, Sky and Now TV off TV packages and Very.co.uk and AO.com dropped prices on kitchen and home appliances.

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals 2019

We have a few top picks like the Google Home Mini which is now down to £29 from £49 and the Dyson V8 Absolute cordless bagless vacuum cleaner down to £299, from £399. The vacuum cleaner is one of the best out there, 40 minutes run time, powerful suction and 150% more brush power than the V6 all with a nice £100 off.

Product wise the Nintendo Switch has been the one to watch, prices haven’t dropped massively but hovered around the £279.99 mark (Amazon has it at £279). eBay have just dropped the price of the Nintendo Switch Lite down to £168, the best price we’ve seen so far. It’s generally settled around the £189.99 mark, Amazon currently have it for £179.99.

The best deal we’ve seen on the Nintendo Switch is £279 at Amazon and the same price at Ebay (£279).

If you’re looking for an XBox deal after the eBay offer sold out, AO.com has a good deal on XBox One S 1TB with Fortnite, Sea of Thieves, Minecraft and one month XBox Live Gold for £129, was £199. It’s still available this weekend.

Mobiles.co.uk are now offering the iPhone 11 for £29 per month and £175 upfront, one of the best deals we’ve seen. You can alternatively get it for £33 per month paying £99 upfront, which works out as slightly more but is less money upfront.

TV-wise you have the LG OLED55B9PLA 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant now £1,099 down from £1,599. £500 off isn’t to be sniffed at when it comes to a huge 55″ screen in 4K. This also has a Dolby Atmos sound system and the Google Assistant all for the cinema experience at home and no need for a remote – your voice does the work.

John Lewis has 20% off Mulberry bags and free delivery on orders over £50 too. If you’re looking at department stores Debenhams also has half price off in the sale.

Some of the best deals out of Amazon are on their subscription services with 50% off 3 months of Prime, 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free and 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for £0.99. As you’d expect, there are also heafty discounts on Amazon’s own products, with up to 55% off Amazon devices such as Echos, Kindles and Fire Sticks.

Best phone deals

Just for this weekend and Cyber Monday, there’s an exclusive deal on Sky. You can get save £348 on the iPhone XR.

There’s a Samsung Galaxy S10 128 GB Prism Silver for £75 upfront and £29 a month, 60GB, unlimited texts and minutes. Shop Mobiles.co.uk deals here. The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is now £46 p/m on Fonehouse with no upfront cost with 75GB data. The Samsung Galaxy S10e comes with a whopping 100GB data on Three £30 a month and £79 upfront.

The Apple iPhone XS SIM free 256GB in Space Grey is now £849 at John Lewis – that’s a saving of £250 and it comes with a 2 year guarantee. Vodafone has the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G for £48 p/m, £29 upfront, or you can save £312 on the £44p/m (£9 upfront cost). Vodafone is also giving the Apple Airpods away with select iPhone contracts.

EE has the Huawei P30 Pro for £46 a month and 60GB data. The Huawei P30 handest is now down to £422.99 at Amazon too.

The Google Pixel 4 is only £29 p/m, £9.99 upfront, 20GB data, unlimited texts and minutes. The Google Pixel 3a is only £21.92 p/m at Mobiles.co.uk and £80 upfront – it’s an exclusive deal to the site too. There may be low data on this one but it’s a good price, so weigh that up.

We have a full guide to the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday phone deals if you’re looking for a different phone contract this weekend.

Best iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro deals

Fonehouse has the iPhone 11 64GB for £63.50 per month with no upfront cost and a FREE Nintendo Switch on EE.

Mobiles.co.uk has Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals with the best iPhone 11 Black Friday deal so far – iPhone 11 64GB £33 p/month and £99 upfront (update: used to be £89 upfront, but still a good offer). You could try Tesco Mobile’s offer instead, with the iPhone 11 64GB for £37.75p/month and £0 upfront. The iPhone 11 may be new, but there are a few offers out there and this one is a great deal. While a few deals on this new handset go low on price and low on data, you get 64GB on this offer with a relatively low monthly contract payment.

The best iPhone 11 Pro deals we’ve seen are:

Best SIM-Only deals

Three has a great SIM-only deal with unlimited data for £18 per month.

Best NOW TV deals

As well as free trials NOW TV has a few Black Friday and Cyber Monday bundles worth checking out. There’s the Sky Cinema and Entertainment Pass 1 month bundle, which was £20.98, now £14.99 (save 29%), Sky Cinema, Entertainment and Kids Pass 1 month bundle, which was £24.97, now £16.99 (save 32%) and the Sky Cinema, Entertainment and Sky Sports Day Pass 1 month bundle, which was £20.97, now £19.99 (save 35%). You can also get NOW TV Stick with one month Cinema, Entertainment and Sports Pass for £14.99 saving you £15 at Currys too, or the Now TV Smart Box with 4K and Voice Search with 4 passes in a bundle for £24.99, that’s nearly half price.

We have a breakdown of all the bundles, free trials, and variations on our NOW TV Black Friday deals page.

Best Sky Black Friday deals

Sky has offers and deals available on Sky TV, broadband and mobile. The provider is pushing what it calls the best price on the Sky TV and Netflix in the all in one package (300 channels, Netflix on Sky Q) down from £34 to £22 a month for 18 months. The set up cost is £20.

If you’re a film fan there’s the Sky, Netflix and Sky Cinema all in HD for £40 a month for 18 months reduced from £50. There’s an additional set up cost of £20.

Sky TV, Netflix, and unlimited fibre broadband and free Sky Talk Anytime is also reduced from £71 to £45 a month for 18 months. Set up cost is £39.95. Sky has extra add ons that are more of a bonus than a consideration when you’re signing up, like Spotify Premium free for three months.

The best deal by a mile though is the half price all-inclusive bundle, that’s Sky Entertainment, Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Sky Sports, Sky Kids, Ultimate On Demand, HD and Sky Q experience. You can get the package for £64 now, that’s a saving of almost 50% off the normal £106 price tag. You can take a look at the full deal on Sky.com.

Take a look at our Sky Black Friday deals guide the current offers this weekend. If you’re an existing Sky customer you can still get offers and upgrades here. Just log in to see them.

Sky Broadband

If you’re looking at Sky packages, you may as well bundle broadband with TV. The Broadband Superfast and Sky Entertainment is now £39 a month for 18 months, down from £59. That’s with 59Mbps average download speeds, TV and Sky Q plus free Sky Talk Anytime.

The Live Action Bundle is £54 a month for 18 months down from £89. That’s with 59Mpbs, all eight Sky Sports channels in HD, Sky Q and plus free Sky Talk Anytime.

The Blockbuster Movies and Sports Bundle is now £59.50 down from £100 for 18 months. You’ll get 59Mbps, HD movies on demand, all eight Sky Sports channels in HD, Sky Q and free Sky Talk Anytime.

Best Amazon deals

Amazon has Black Friday daily deals. The Apple Airpods are now £128.99 which isn’t surprising when you compare the price to the Apple Store’s price of £159.99 – that’s a 19% saving. Update: these are now out of stock. Try the 2019 Apple Airpods on Very.co.uk for £129 before they sell out as well.

FIFA 20 is also proving popular at £36.99 on Amazon – if you want to bag the PlayStation 4 we have a few more deals further down this page.

You can also get the Hive Thermostat (with professional installation) with a 3rd Gen Echo Dot for £159.98, that’s a £25 saving compared to if you bought them separately.

There’s also the Fire TV Stick 4K down to £29.99 from £49.99 or the Ring Doorbell with Echo Dot for £111.

Kindles are also a safe bet with the Paperwhite (currently on offer for £84.99 from £119.99) – last year there was £50 off or five monthly payments of £18, which is a great saving.

We’ve also found the latest Microsoft laptop / tablet hybrid, the Surface Pro 7, for just £729, reduced from £1023.99. It includes the type cover and was listing at £779 before, so this is the best price we’ve found for it so far. One of our top picks is also the Acer Chromebook 314 CB314-H – was £249.99, now £169.99.

Two new deals are the tado° Smart Radiator Thermostat (vertical mounting) – was £59.99, now £42.99, and Eufy WiFi Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring, Works with Alexa and Google Home – was £24.99, now £16.99.

There are also some great offers on Amazon’s subscription services, which you can cancel at any time, including:

Best Argos Black Friday deals

Argos has dropped the price on almost everything from TVs to laptops, toys to homeware. Argos has a Black Friday page dedicated to its current offers.

The Hitachi 50″ 50HK25T74U Smart 4K LED TV price has dropped from £369.99 to £249.99. Beats by Dre Solo 3 On-Ear Wireless Headphones also dropped from £139.95 to £119.95. If you’re looking for an early Christmas gift the BaByliss 2663VU Curl Secret Simplicity, is now just £49.99 (was £79.99). Check out our full list of Argos Black Friday deals.

Argos also has its Crazy Code deal running through to December with a new code offering a discount off certain items released every Tuesday. The latest Crazy Code is PEPPA20 code, which, you guessed it, gets you 20% off Peppa Pig toys and more.

Best Apple Airpod deals

Apple Airpods dropped to £128.99 at Amazon, compared to the usual £159.99 over at the Apple Store. This is one of the best prices we’ve seen for AirPods this year bar eBay that has gone to £115, but is now £127.90.

Best Echo dot deals

If you’re looking for the Echo Dot it’s now down to £22 from £49.99. When it comes to smart speakers you can’t go too far wrong with an Alexa device. You can play music, get the weather forecast, ask it questions and get your news updates. This is the lowest price it’s gone down too so far, that’s 56% off. The Echo (2nd Gen) has been reduced to £57.99 and the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is now £22 and the Echo Plus is now £99.99.

The Echo Show 5 for £49.99 – saving you £30. If you’re looking at the rest of the Echo range, there’s the Echo Show 8 now £59.99, down from £119.99. The Echo Show 8 is the brand new version, so it’s a surprise addition to the Black Friday sale. It connects to Alexa, lets you scroll through your photos, get the news, listen to music, set alarms, the only thing it doesn’t do is the cooking for you. The Echo Show 8 has also seen a price drop down to £59.99, from £119.99.

Best Google Home deals

Currys has a deal where if you buy two Google Home Mini Speakers you get them for only £34 using the code, MINI2.

Best Fire HD 10 tablet deals

The latest Fire tablet is in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and, while it’s still pricey, it’s worth it for the tech spec. With the 10.1″ screen, 30% faster than it’s predecessor and 10 hours battery life make it a good choice. It’s now £94.99 down from £149.99.

Best EE Black Friday deals

EE has good deals on smartphones and SIM contracts. This year it has offers on phones, tablets, and SIM-only deals so if your contract is coming to an end it might be worth checking them out. EE also has a dedicated Black Friday page.

The Samsung Galaxy A10 has triple data for Black Friday and Cyber Monday at 6GB, 100 minutes and unlimited texts on a £10 top up. Monthly contract wise there’s the Samsung Galaxy S10 4G, unlimited texts and minutes, 60GB data for £10 today and £46 monthly, was £64. You also get £120 of in game extras for Harry Potter: Wizards Unite.

There was a great deal offering a free 4K Toshiba TV or Nintendo Switch when you start a new contract on one of six phones (Huawei or Samsung), but this has now ended. If you did buy it remember to claim your gift.

Fonehouse has an exclusive EE deal where the Apple iPhone XR with 100GB of data, unlimited minutes and unlimited texts – just £46 per month with no upfront cost comes with the Nintendo Switch. You can also get a Huawei P Smart in the offer.

EE

Best Pandora deals

Pandora has 20% off jewellery including the Disney charms, that means you get money off Frozen 2, Mickey and Minnie and the Lion King ranges. We like the Disney Frozen Anna Dangle Charm – now £48, was £60 and the Disney Frozen Elsa & Nokk Dangle Charm – now £48, was £60, or there’s the Disney Frozen Nokk Horse Charm – now £48, was £60. There are a few Christmas picks too like the Gingerbread House Charm – now £36, was £45.

Best Gtech deals

GTech has a range of bundles for the green-fingered. The Autumn garden bundle is now £999.98 with free delivery, that gets you a lawnmower 1.0 and a leaf blower.

As for Black Friday offers, Gtech has savings of up to 70%. The AirRam MK2 was £199.99, now £149.99. The full list of Gtech Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are broken down here.

Best Carphone Warehouse deals

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm is on sale for £179, down from £279 – that’s £100 off. The Samsung Galaxy Watch lets you take calls, map your runs, listen to Spotify and connect to your headphones – oh and track your heart rate.

Best John Lewis Black Friday deals

Department stores are a great place to secure a deal on Black Friday and John Lewis is up there when it comes to checking out great deals on tech products. John Lewis’ Black Friday deals includes this stand out offer on Mulberry bags with 20% off and free delivery on orders of more than £50.

You can save up to 20% off selected John Lewis & Partners electricals, with the Sony Bravia KD65AG8 (2019) OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, 65″ dropping from £2,599 to £1,999. The Sony Bravia KD49XG9005 (2019) LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, 49″ was £999 and is now £799.99. It made our best TV deals of the year when priced higher so it’s a good pick this Black Friday. You can also get a free Samsung Q-Series Soundbar when you buy selected QLED TVs.

If you’re in the market for a fridge/freezer, you can save £350 on the Samsung American Style Fridge Freezer – was £1,349, now £999.

There’s the Philips Sonicare Healthy Smile Gift Set with Expert Clean and Airfloss Pro, now £140, was £250, that’s almost half price in the Black Friday sale. There’s a smart sensor in the toothbrush that lets you know how much pressure to use and the Airfloss Pro claims to get rid of 99.9% of plaque.

Or there’s the Tefal Prominence Aluminium Non-stick Frying Pan, Casserole and Saucepan set for £80, down from £160. The six piece set has 50% off, which is great for a Tefal range product.

Beauty wise, John Lewis has the Advent Calendar to beat all others for £105, down from £150. With 25 doors, each with a beauty treat behind you already save with this one. There is the Neom scented calendar, Clarins body lotion and Givenchy eau de toilette.

Dyson’s are also popular during the shopping event; the V8 Animal Complete Cordless Vacuum Cleaner was £399 now £299 or the V11 Absolute for £499. The Bosch Athlet is down to £129 too – that’s from £278. Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds with Qi Wireless Charging down from £139 to £109.

There’s also Stand Mixers with £100 off, Emma Original Memory Foam Mattress for £389.40 and a washing machine with £100 off, a 3-door fridge freezer down to £1,349.99 from £1,748.99 and a Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie Espresso Coffee Machine down to £49. The Nintendo Switch Lite (handheld console) is also available for £189.99.

Other deals currently live on John Lewis are: Vitamix Reconditioned Professional Series 750 Blender (was £499, now £379) and the KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer (was £499 now £299).

We have a page full of John Lewis Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that are live now and predictions too.

Best GAME Black Friday deals

GAME has an exclusive deal with the Limited Edition Death Stranding PS4 Pro Bundle for £329.99 which gets you the 1TB console, a wireless controller and the game on Blu-Ray.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is down to £189.99 – the standard Black Friday price. You can also get the Nintendo Switch Lite bundle for £299, which comes with Pokemon Sword, Pokemon Shield, Luigi’s Mansion or FIFA 20.

You can get the Xbox One S with 2 months of NOW TV for £129, a saving of £79, or the Xbox One S, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and NOW TV for just £179.

Game wise there’s a live offer on the Lego games too, with Lego Movie 2 Game and Film double packs on offer, for DC Super-Villains, the Ninjago movies and the LEGO movie.

GAME’s deals extend right into accessories. You can save £40 on the G502 SE Hero Gaming Mouse, now £39.99. The G332 SE Wired Gaming Headset is now £29.99, down from £49.99 and you can save £70 on the UK Gaming Keyboard, now £59.99.

Check out our GAME Black Friday deals page for updates. Keep an eye on the GAME exclusives too…

PlayStation 4

The PS4 500GB comes with three PlayStation games including Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V: Premium Edition for £229.99, that’s down from £242.97. Very has a PS4 game bundle deal that includes The Last of Us – Remastered, God of War, God of War 3 Remastered, Uncharted The Collection and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition that’s now £100, which is a great package if you’re looking for a range of games. Though it was £50 yesterday in the sale. There’s also the FIFA 20 for £36.99 at Amazon.

Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch Lite is also down to £179.99 at Amazon or £168 at Ebay and most brands are offering the Nintendo Switch with the Labo kit thrown in for £279 still if you’re after a bundle. Amazon has the Nintendo Switch down to £279 at the moment.

Best Apple Black Friday deals

The best Apple Airpods (2019) with Charing Case deal available right now is from Very.co.uk for £129, a £30 saving. You can check out our Apple Black Friday deals guide, but Airpods deals that have currently sold out and may come back in stock include £128.99 on Amazon, £129 on BT, £139 on Argos and £138 on John Lewis. These are the latest Airpods that automatically connect, wireless and no cable. The compact case charges them up too for 5 hours of battery life.

The Apple 7th Gen iPad has dropped to £299 from £349. With Retina display with 10.2″ display and smart keyboard compatibility. Comes in gold, silver and space grey too – so you have a choice.

You can also save £136 on the iPhone X at John Lewis. If you’re in the market for an Apple Watch Series 3 its now £189 on John Lewis, you save £80 on Currys and save £80 on Amazon.

Apple MacBook Air 2019 13 Inch i5 8GB 128GB is now £985 on Argos, and the Apple MacBook Air 2019 13 Inch i5 8GB 256GB is £1219 at Argos.

Best Currys PC World deals

Currys is a great place to check on Black Friday weekend through to Cyber Monday if you’re looking for the latest games consoles, whether that’s the Nintendo Switch or PS4 Pro. The PS4 has had its price cut down as chatter around the upcoming PS5 picks up. Keep an eye out for a price drop on the X Box One X too, the most powerful games console.

There are TV deals too, with three discount codes currently live for use across marked price TVs:

£20 off marked price TVs: BTETVSAVE20

£50 off marketed price TVs: BTETVSAVE50

£100 off marketed price TVs: BTETVSAVE100

Currys has plenty of other deals from the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer now £279, down from £499 – arguably the best stand mixer out there – to the Google Home Mini (2nd Gen) Chalk now £29, down from £49. There’s also the Breville One Touch VCF108 Coffee Machine at Currys now £149, down from £299. The cordless Dyson V8 is now £299 too, a saving of £100.

There’s the NOW TV 4K Smartbox with voice search bundle down to £24.99 from £49.99, which, with all the passes it comes with, is a pretty good deal. There are plenty of TVs too, there’s the Samsung 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV for £379 (save £70) or the Samsung 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV for £599, that’s a saving of £150. LG’s 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant is down to £1,099 that’s a saving of £500. The Apple Watch Series 4 is now down to £299.

When it comes to appliances, there’s a deal going on the BEKO HIZG64120SX Gas Hob now under £100 and available for £95 at Currys and you can buy two Google Home Mini Speakers for only £34 using the code, MINI2.

The Nintendo Switch is on sale for £279. It is also available for the same price from Amazon and Ebay.

Don’t forget the store has a Prime Match Promise too.

Best Black Friday deals: TalkTalk

TalkTalk has a Black Friday Fibre Broadband deal, including TalkTalk TV and a year of Amazon Prime, is just £21.95 a month (was £40 – scroll to see ‘Black Friday deal’ on their page). The brand is also offering discounts early on its Entertainment Boost, Sky Cinema, and Sky Sports. TalkTalk’s Superfast Fibre Broadband with TalkTalk TV & Amazon Prime is also now £25.95 a month (previously £45). Shop the TalkTalk Black Friday deals here.

We’ve also rounded up some of the best Black Friday broadband deals.

Best Black Friday deals: Laptops

Head over to Dell for Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers. There’s £520 off the XPS 15 (7590), or save £100 on the Inspiron 14 (3482), now £199 or save £90 on the Inspiron 15 (5590) which now starts at £579. eBay also has a lightweight HP Chromebook 11 G5 11.6″ for £172.99.

John Lewis has the Asus VivoBook 14 X420UA 14″ laptop down to £279.99. Currys has a few good deals too. The Lenovo IdeaPad S145-15IWL is now £399. With Intel Core i75 and 8GB RAM it’s a pretty spec at the price, though don’t expect too much from it – reviews warn it’s a bargain laptop. We have a full breakdown of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday laptop deals with higher specs too.

Best Black Friday deals: AO.com

While AO.com may spring to mind for electrical goods, gaming fans can also get the XBox One with download codes for Forza Horizon 3, FIFA 20, Sea of Thieves and Minecraft in a bundle for £269, you also get a month on XBox Live Gold thrown in.

AO.com has a fair few offers on electrical goods. If you’re in the market for a new kitchen appliance or sound system for your home then check there. Products are delivered in time slots of your choice, with some qualifying for next day delivery.

There are a few top picks like the GoPro HERO7 – 4K at 60 frames per second for £249 or the Hisence Smart 4k ultra HD TV with HDR10, DTS studio Sound, bluetooth and a two year warranty for £249.

Get a Hotpoint washing machine for £279 or the Samsung 65″ 4KTV for £599 or the LG 55″ TV for £399.

There are additional savings to be had on products in the AO Black Friday sale using discount codes:

Get an extra £30 off laptops over £399 using the code BFLAPTOP30

Save an additional £100 off large kitchen appliances with the code BFSAVE100

Save £50 on all built-in kitchen appliances over £399 using the code BFSAVE50

Get 10% off coffee machines priced over £400 with the code BFCOFFEE10

Get a free home cleaning kit with this Dyson Lightball Multifloor Lightball MF Upright Vacuum Cleaner, now £199 when you use the code FREEKIT .

. Get 10% off Smeg kettles and toasters with the code BFSMEG10 .

Get a free 43″ frame bezel when you buy this Samsung Frame TV with the code FRAME43

Get a free 55″ frame bezel when you buy this Samsung Frame TV with the code FRAME55

Get a free 65″ frame bezel when you buy this Samsung Frame TV with the code FRAME65

Save £200 on Smeg cookers with the code SMEG200

£15 Off Large kitchen appliances over £349 with the code AON15

Save £20 on all Smart Cameras over £199 with the code BFCAMERA20

Save £50 off laptops over £499 with the code BFLAPTOP50

Get 10% off Gaming Desktops with the code BFGAMING10

Holiday Black Friday deals

Virgin Holidays offers Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on its dedicated page, TUI and First Choice offered package options last year and easyJet carried on its offers until Cyber Monday. Norwegian Airlines has also had a steady year, so if you are looking for low-cost long-haul it’s a good one to check. There’s up to 30% off economy flights in the Norwegian Black Friday sale.

There’s also always Booking.com and Expedia if you’re open to looking at different locations.

Best Black Friday deals: Boots

A few deals at Boots, with the Fitbit Versa Lite (currently £99.99) the Fuji Instax Mini 70 Instant Camera (was £109.99 now £89.99) discounted. You can also get the Instax SQ6 Instant Camera with a saving of £20.

There’s the No 7 Treasured Treats down to £35, worth £104.18. The Gilette Heated Razor for Men Starter Kit now £149.99 saving you £50. Tech-wise the Fitbit Versa Lite is now £99 in a range of colours.

When is Black Friday 2019?

Black Friday is officially on 29th November, 2019, but it runs through the weekend. The deals and offers will carry on through to Monday, known as Cyber Monday.

When is Cyber Monday 2019?

Cyber Monday is on 2nd December this year. The day used to offer the same level of deals as Black Friday but last year the push wasn’t quite as hard as most deals are online now anyway. Still, look at the big brands for last ditch offers.

When does Black Friday end?

Black Friday carries on to Cyber Monday, and past that with deals carrying on next week.

How can I find the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals?

Well, this page is a good start, and we’ll be updating it as we go through Black Friday, the weekend and Cyber Monday. Do your research, compare prices and bookmark guides to make sure you’re getting the best deal. We’ll always try and highlight the price difference for you, and whether a product is worth it.

Can I return items I buy on Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Most of us will make an impulse buy over the Black Friday period, but before those packages arrive and the buyer’s remorse hits it’s worth reading the refund policy for the retailer you’re buying from. Legally, you have the same rights to refunds on faulty items bought in a sale as when you do when you buy it full price. If you want to return an item for another reason then different rules can come into play. Retails can also ask to see proof of purchase so keep your receipts if you buy in-store. If you need a repair or replacement take your warranty and guarantee with you, you don’t need to legally but it’s always good to have.

If you buy online ‘distance selling’ applies, that basically means you can cancel the order if the item is faulty. You just need to contact the retailer within 14 days from when the product arrives. You don’t need to provide a reason when ‘distance selling’ applies. Send the product back within 14 days and the refund must be with you within 14 days of it arriving back with the retailer.

If you no longer want an item, say if it’s the wrong one or the wrong size, then you may be denied the refund.

Why is Black Friday called Black Friday?

Black Friday was first mentioned in 1951. It was used to describe people calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving. After securing the sick day people would hit the shops to get a head start on the Christmas shopping. Pennsylvania policemen also used the phrase to describe the traffic jams, illegal activity and general chaos in the aftermath of Thanksgiving.

While this all sounds negative, the term was firmly positive for retailers. The Friday after Thanksgiving was actually one of the most profitable for them. Just as they still do today, accountants used black to show profit gain when recording each day in their account book, while red was a sign of a loss. So Black Friday became linked to the black of the account book, with retailers promoting it as almost an unofficial ‘shopping holiday’.

While the USA has embraced Black Friday for decades it only really took off in the UK in 2010. It was first associated with manic queues and crowded shopping centres, with fights airing on the news, whereas now the high street rush seems to have died down in favour of us madly clicking away online.

Check back on this Black Friday and Cyber Monday best deals guide for updated offers over the weekend.