Gift ideas for Friends fans

Despite ending 15 years ago, Friends still remains endlessly popular and is somehow still one of the most-watched shows on Netflix.

With the programme also celebrating it’s 25th anniversary this year, why not get the Friends fan in your life some of the cool merch they’ve released to celebrate.

You guessed it, it’s the one with all the gift suggestions…

Challenge your Friends!

Friends Top Trumps

What better way to end a long day working behind the counter at Central Perk (or wherever you work) than with a game of Friends Top Trumps. But do you really have the number of biggest stars, and will your knowledge of the show Be There For You when you need it?

Only one way to find out.

Amazon – £4.37

Lego’s not just for kids…

Lego Friends

Yes, this actually happened – to celebrate the 25th anniversary Lego released a buildable brick version of Central Perk along with minifigures of all six friends, and even a little lego Gunther. Weirdly, it’s designed as a set complete with lights and rigging on the side. The definition of the gift you didn’t know you needed.

John Lewis – £64.99

Game for a laugh?

Friends Trivial Pursuit

Does your pal know if Rachel and Ross were on a break? We all know someone who claims they can quote every episode of Friends, so put them to the test with this special edition of Trivial Pursuit. With over 600 questions and a portable travel case, your friend has no excuse not to bring this round sometime.

Amazon – £9.57

The one with all the trivia…

Friends Book

I’ll Be There For You is full of facts and behind-the-scenes anecdotes, as well as looking at how the show has aged in the last 25 years. Essential reading for any Friends superfan.

Amazon – £8.70

Practical merch

Friends Phone Case

Mobile phones looked VERY different back when Friends was made, but nonetheless several Friends-themed phone cases are available, including this one with several of the show’s most famous quotes on. Though we can think of a lot more…

Amazon – £5.99

Iconic coffee

Central Perk Mug

Until a Central Perk opens in real life, get the next best thing for a Friends fan with this Central Perk mug. Sadly not delivered by Gunther.

Typo – £3.50

For the foodie…

Friends Lunch Box

Emblazoned with Joey’s immortal line, this lunch box is made from eco-friendly bamboo so is good for the environment as well as your reputation.

Truffle Shuffle – £11.99

Figurine fun

Joey Pop! Vinyl Figure

There are of course several variants of Funko Pop Friends, from 80s Ross to Superhero Phoebe to Hair Rachel. But it is Joey in Chandler’s Clothes we have picked here, which has become endlessly iconic despite only a few minutes of screen time. Lunges!

Zavvi – £10.99

For the prop fan…

Peephole Frame Replica

Don’t lie, we’ve all thought about having one. Get this 3D printed frame replica for the Friends fan in your life to put around their peephole, or you know maybe even to use as a photo frame.

Etsy – £7.64

One for the wall…

Friends Framed Girder Poster

You’ve definitely seen this image before, and now it can go on the wall of Friends enthusiasts everywhere. This 30x75cm collector print comes with frame included, giving Friends the fancy treatment it deserves.

Amazon – £19.58

DVDs aren’t dead…

Friends DVD

Just in case it leaves Netflix sometime soon…

Amazon – £44.99