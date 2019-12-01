eBay UK Black Friday deals 2019: best offers with up to 53% off Bosch, Dyson and more

eBay’s name is synonymous with selling items online, so it’s no surprise that it has gone big on the biggest sales event of the year.

The auction site is hosting Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and will update deals throughout the weekend into Cyber Monday on the 2nd December.

eBay has discounts on tech, clothing, toys, and homeware as well as deals on Dyson, Samsung, and laptops. The big brands also have their own eBay shops, like Very.co.uk, Currys and Argos.

From eBay TV and headphones deals to games consoles, sports to fashion and tech there are deals on all categories.

eBay has launched a deal on the HP Chromebook 11 G5 11.6″ for £172.99, which is the cheapest price we’ve seen. You have to use the eBay 5% coupon PICKME5 to get a third off. There’s also a great deal on the Nintendo Switch Lite, which is available for £179 in turquoise, yellow and grey from eBay’s Curry shop.

Best eBay Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Apple Watch

If you’re looking out for an Apple Watch Series 3, eBay has the Silver and White Sports band Apple Watch for £199.

eBay TV deals

TV-wise there’s the Samsung UE58RU7100KXXU 58″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with 28% off taking it to £439 or the Samsung 50RU7020 50″ 4k TV, which was £379, now £349.

eBay laptop deals

Where there are TV deals laptop deals follow, so it’s not surprising the Lenovo IdeaPad s130 11.6 HD Laptop with 12 months office 365 personal dropped from £196 to £119.

There’s the Linx 12X64 12.5″ Full HD 2 in 1 Laptop Tablet with Keyboard 4GB RAM 64GB with 35% off making it now £169.95.

Sound system

You can get the Roberts BLUTUNE200 DAB/FM Sound System with CD Bluetooth and USB Connection for £199, that’s 31% off.

Google Home

The Google Home Hub was £99 and is now £49. The Google Home Hub has seen price drops across the board with other brands dropping the Mini to around the £22 mark. This is the larger tablet style version so £49 is quite a good price.

eBay headphone deals

There are also some great deals on headphones. The Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II wireless headphones are available for £200, that’s a hefty £130 off the usual retail price. You’ll also find the Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats3 wireless headphones for £44 instead of £169.99.

eBay gaming deals

eBay has restocked their fastest-selling deal ever – the Xbox One S with wireless controller and three digital downloads will be live at 11am for just £99 (sold out), which is certainly the best console deal we’ve seen.

The FIFA 20 PS4 game comes in a bundle with the 1TB console for £299.99 or with the 500GB console for £199.99.

There’s also the XBox One S 1TV V2 in a 3 game bundle for £129.99.

The standard Nintendo Switch with improved battery is £279.99 and the Sony PlayStation PS4 VR Megapack is £209.99.

Argos

What else to look out for

eBay is also offering 51% off big brands like Google, Lego, Samsung and Dyson. There is up to 25% off LEGO and the Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (refurbished with a year guarantee) dropped from £159 to £129. Or you can get the Bosch Athlet power cordless vacuum cleaner for £129 down from £299

We’ve also spotted the Oral-B Smart 5 5000 Cross Action Electric Toothbrush on offer – was £99 now £49.

What is eBay Cyber Week?

Cyber Week is the name eBay gives to Black Friday and the weekend right up to Cyber Monday itself. Many deals are staying live until Cyber Monday on the 2nd December.