Best Argos Black Friday deals – Crazy Code discount and Cyber Monday offers

Argos looks like it’s been one of the big winners this Black Friday, with good deals across tech, toys and TVs. Thankfully, most of the deals are running through the weekend and yet more are going live for Cyber Monday on the 2nd December.

A lot of the biggest deals in the run up to Christmas this year have come from the Argos Crazy Code, weekly discount codes on popular toys. The latest Crazy Code gives you 20% off Peppa Pig, Little Live and Pokemon toys, just in time for the Christmas shopping.

Argos still have the Amazon Echo Dot at £22, which seems to have been the set price across all brands for Black Friday, and the Apple Airpods at £139, one of the est prices we’ve seen.

This HP 15.6″ Slim i3 4GB 128GB FHD Laptop dropped from £399.99 to £279.99 The Samsung 55″ UE55RU7020 Smart 4K HDR LED TV is £399 down from £429.99. There’s a £30 saving to be had on the BaByliss 2663VU Curl Secret Simplicity now £49.99.

Check out our round up of all the best Argos deals still live this weekend.

Best Argos Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Argos Black Friday deals are live throughout the weekend with the GoPro HERO7 White CHDHB-601-RW Action Camera (was £149.99 now £129.99) and the Dyson V7 Motorhead Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (was £299.99, now £199.99) both in the sale. There are also laptop and TV deals still live.

The Apple Airpods with charging case (2nd generation) are still £139 (was £159), one of the best prices we’ve seen this Black Friday.

The Samsung 55″ Smart 4K HDR LED TV is £399 now – saving you £30 in an exclusive Argos Black Friday deal. The Amazon Fire 7 with Alexa is also down to £29.99 saving you £20.

The Pansonic 49″ TX-49GS352B Smart Full HD LED TV is now £279, saving you 20%. If you’re on the lookout for a phone too, there’s SIM free iPhone 6s Plus is now £299, saving you £50.

Home appliances have also been discounted with the Indesit range seeing a price drop. The Indesit ID60C2 60cm Double Oven Electric Cooker is £299 (save £50), whereas the Indesit 60cm Double Oven Gas Cooker is also now £299.

Don’t forget that Amazon Echo Dot down to £22 too.

You can save £230 on the Shark Duo Clean TruePet 2 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, now £249.99 down from £499.

Argos has reduced its Apple watch S3 and 38mm GPS to its lowest price of £189. That’s not bad for the Series 3.

The Bose Soundlink Micro Wireless speaker now £69.99 saves you £20. The sim-only Apple iPhone XR deal is a good offering, with the 64GB down to £549 from £629.

Argos Crazy Code deals

Argos has already launched its Crazy Code toy deals. Every Wednesday for ten weeks Argos reveals a new voucher code that customers can apply at the checkout to get a discount on selected toys. Each code lasts for a week. The online retailer has already had LEGO sets discounted, PlayDoh and Frozen 2 toys. The next deal is PEPPA20 – it will save you 20% on Peppa Pig, Pokémon and Little Live Pets toys from Wednesday, 27th November until Tuesday, 3rd December. If you’re looking to snap up an early Christmas gift the Argos Crazy Codes offer nice savings.

We’ll update this page with the best picks on Tuesdays ready for Wednesday.

Argos laptop deals

The general rule of thumb is a 20% discount from it’s RRP. For higher discounts we recommend you check the spec of the laptop.

The Lenovo IdeaPad S145 15.6 inch Pentium 4GB 128GB laptop is now £199.99 saving you a third off the price or there’s the Lenovo IdeaPad S130 11.6″ Celeron 4GB 64GB Cloudbook for £119.99 – saving you £30.

The Lenovo IdeaPad S330 14″ 4GB 32GB Chromebook has also dropped from £219.99 to £169.99 (saving £30). The Acer Aspire 3 15.6″ i5 8GB 2TB Laptop is also down from £499.99 to £399.99 – saving you £100, and with so much storage that’s a pretty good deal.

The 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro is down to £999 too. For the gamers among us there’s also the X-Rocker Esports Pro Gaming Chair – was £149.99, £79.99 (save £70).

You can also save £100 on selected HP laptops including the 15.6″ Slim i5 FHD Laptop available with 8GB RAM and 256GB for £399 and with 4GB RAM and 128GB for £279.

Finally, ASUS C523 15.6″Celeron Chromebook with 64GB storage is £199 down from £299.

Argos TV deals

The LG 49 inch 4K TV is on offer for £379 saving you £70. Argos has plenty of TVs on offer, it’s about knowing which ones to pick out. The Pansonic 49″ TX-49GS352B Smart Full HD LED TV is now £279, saving you 20%.

There’s an exclusive deal on the Samsung 55″ UE55RU7020 Smart 4K HDR LED TV – was £429, now £399 (save £30). Or there’s the Hitachi 50″ 50HK25T74U Smart 4K LED TV, was £369.99, now £249.99 (saving you £120).

The Philips 58″ 58PIS6203 Smart 4 LED TV with HDR now has a £70 reduction bringing the price to £379.

Argos gaming deals

Argos has a few hot offers with the XBox One 1TB console and Gears 5 bundle down to £304.99. That may seem on the expensive side at first look (most bundles are now around £300) but it comes with Fallout 4 for free. There’s also the same offer on the XBox One 1TB but with the new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for £304.99. With such a new game that’s a pretty good deal.

There’s also the PS4 Pro 1TB console, giving you a selected game for free, a blu-ray for free and an exclusive orange controller for £299. The Nintendo Switch Neon is also down to £279 and you get a Labo set free.

PS4 Pro bundles with FIFA

Argos

Argos said itself “Black Friday was [its] biggest day ever for video gaming,” so games console packages are in the sales again, and will be until Cyber Monday, with a variety of bundles.

With Fortnite still flying high the PS4 500GB and the PS4 Pro 1TB consoles (£299.99) are worth looking at, both come with Fortnite Neo Versa in bundles already (£299.99).

PS4 500 GB and FIFA 20 bundle is currently £199.99 and the 1TB is £299.99 if you want more storage.

PlayStation VR PS4 Camera VR Worlds

Argos

The VR headset on launch was £350 by itself, but right now the PSVR PS4 Camera with VR Worlds bundle is down to £179.99. The package includes the PS4 Camera, which you need for the PSVR function, as well as a copy of VR Worlds. There’s plenty of minigames to keep you busy too.

Argos XBox One deals

Argos

We thought Argos Black Friday Deals on Gaming bundles were good before, like this XBox One 1TB console and Gears 5 bundle reduced down to £304.99, but they’ve since slashed the price of their gaming bundles particularly on the XBox.

The Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Console with Fortnight and 2 Game Bundle was £199 and is now £129,99. The £70 saving also applies to the Xbox One S All digital Edition Console and 3 Game Bundle. If FIFA is your thing this Xbox One S 1TB Akk Digital Consike 3 Game comes with FIFA 20 and is £189.99.

Save £50 on the Sony PS4 500GB Console & FIFA 20 bundle and you can get the FIFA 20 PS4 game for £38.99.

Need headphones? There’s a whopping £120 saving to be made on this Turtle Beach Elite Pro PS4 Headset in Silver, also available for Xbox for the same price.

Apple Watch Series 3

Argos has reduced its Apple watch S3 and 38mm GPS to its lowest ever price of £189. The Apple Watch Series 5 is already out, and pricer. You can still get the Series 4, but the best prices tend to be on the Series 3 – which makes sense as its the oldest in the range.

Argos LEGO deals

Argos have been taking their Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday deals on toys to a whole new level, offering up to a third off major LEGO products.

For Harry Potter fans, the LEGO Hogwarts Great Hall is available for £60 rather than £90. Or if you prefer Star Wars, Yoda’s Hut Building Set is now £17 down from £26. You can also get the Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armour Lab Set for £38 down from £55.

Save £80 on this LEGO Technic Control+ 4×4 X-treme Off-Roader Truck Set, now £120 and £55 on this City Passenger RC train Toy Construction Set, now £65 down from £120.

LEGO City Fire Downtown Fire Brigade Building Set has £35 savings applied and is £55 down from £90. LEGO’s City Space Rocket n Launch Control Playset is seeing a £36 discount now £54.

There are small savings available on the Hidden Side Wrecked Shrimp Boat Toy with AR Games, and the Captain Marvel and Skrull Attack Toy Jet, both £16.50 rather than £25. The Classic Medium Creative Brick Box Building Set is now £14 down from £25 making the savings of £11.

Argos headphone deals

Argos

You can buy the Bose Quiet Comfort35 II here for £259.99, a saving of £39.

The Beats by Dre Solo 3 On-Ear Wireless Headphones are now £119.95, they were £139.95 – saving you £20, or JLab JBuds Air True – Wireless Headphones was £49.99, now £34.99 (save £15)

Nescafe Dolce Gusto

Argos actually has the Nescafe Dolce Gusto by De’Longhi on offer at over half price , down from £119.99 now £44.99 – their lowest price ever. The Dolce Custo Krups Genio II is down to £59.99 from £99.99 too.

The Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 is marked up with Argos’ lowest price at £189.

How much is Argos delivery on Black Friday?

Argos standard postage costs £3.95, which gets you next day delivery before 8pm. Argos also has same-day delivery, with the store promising to deliver items ordered before 6pm by 10pm.

On the bigger items postage costs £14.95 for next-day delivery and £6.95 for standard. Argos has a full breakdown of delivery costs and times. You can, of course, go the old fashioned route and pop into store too. Stores tend to be open from 7am to 10pm so you can check if an item is in stock and hurry on over during your lunch break.