Mary Berry teams up with Kate Middleton and Prince William in A Berry Royal Christmas first look

Mary Berry’s BBC festive special is set to get the royal treatment as the TV chef teams up with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge this December.

As new preview pictures show, Kate Middleton and Prince William will join the former Great British Bake Off judge as she visits a host of charities across the country whose staff work throughout the holidays.

Inspired by the visits, Berry will design a fittingly festive feast for a special party laid on by the royals.

The sneak peek photos show both the Duchess and Duke preparing treats with Berry in the winter chalet at the Rosewood London Hotel (see main image).

And the trio will be joined by Bake Off winner and presenter Nadiya Hussain to put together some Christmas meringue roulades.

The new photos also show Berry and the royals visiting charities including London’s The Passage, which provides support for homeless and vulnerable people.

The images also show Middleton decorating cakes with Berry at RHS Garden Wisley, Surrey, which contains a woodland area designed by the Duchess: the Back to Nature Garden.

Although an exact airdate for the one-off hour special has yet to be revealed, viewers can expect A Berry Royal Christmas to air on BBC1.

Other shows airing on the BBC this Christmas include a Call The Midwife festive special, Doctor Who, Strictly Come Dancing and the much-awaited Dracula adaptation from the co-creators of Sherlock.

