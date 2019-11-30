Amazon Cyber Monday 2019 deals begin – Saturday’s best new UK offers

Amazon has kicked off its Cyber Monday 2019 sale this Saturday (30th November), with offers running until 2nd December.

Amazon’s whole Black Friday event has been running all week, part of its push to make it the biggest ever.

With so many daily offers, lightning deals and flash sales it can be confusing trying to see what deals are good ones and what is worth your time, we’ve taken a look at the best new Cyber Monday offers that are now live on Amazon.

Looking for a headphone deal, there’s the Sony Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling headphones priced at £79 today. They were £150, that means you save £71, or 47% on Amazon. These have a quick charge function, with 60 minutes extra listening time from 10 minutes charge which is good for those rushing off for their commute.

We also like the Sony Bravia 65″ LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV at £899, was £1,599, that saves you £700 or 44%. With the Google Assistant function you can voice remote control the TV, cinematic screen and colour and it has built in Chromecast.

Amazon is also dropping prices on subscriptions. There’s Audible, with 50% off on your first four months of membership, that’s £3.99 a month.

PlayStation for Christmas? There’s Red Dead Redemption 2 and the PS4 Pro 1TB for £329.97 at Amazon.

Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Amazon’s own brand deals

Deals of the day

Amazon will release more deals in the run up and on Cyber Monday. We already know that Cyber Monday is the brand’s biggest shopping day. Amazon says in the UK that the first eight hours of Black Friday last year, customers were at record level, and it looks like this year will be no different.