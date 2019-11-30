Amazon Cyber Monday 2019 deals begin – Saturday’s best new UK offers
Amazon has left Black Friday 2019 behind with a new batch of deals for Cyber Monday kicking off today
Amazon has kicked off its Cyber Monday 2019 sale this Saturday (30th November), with offers running until 2nd December.
Amazon’s whole Black Friday event has been running all week, part of its push to make it the biggest ever.
With so many daily offers, lightning deals and flash sales it can be confusing trying to see what deals are good ones and what is worth your time, we’ve taken a look at the best new Cyber Monday offers that are now live on Amazon.
Looking for a headphone deal, there’s the Sony Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling headphones priced at £79 today. They were £150, that means you save £71, or 47% on Amazon. These have a quick charge function, with 60 minutes extra listening time from 10 minutes charge which is good for those rushing off for their commute.
We also like the Sony Bravia 65″ LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV at £899, was £1,599, that saves you £700 or 44%. With the Google Assistant function you can voice remote control the TV, cinematic screen and colour and it has built in Chromecast.
Amazon is also dropping prices on subscriptions. There’s Audible, with 50% off on your first four months of membership, that’s £3.99 a month.
PlayStation for Christmas? There’s Red Dead Redemption 2 and the PS4 Pro 1TB for £329.97 at Amazon.
We’ve also rounded up the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK deals across all brands too.
Best Amazon Cyber Monday deals
- There’s 15% of Huawei P30 Smartphones on Amazon
- If you’re in the market for smart lighting there’s also 40% off Philips Hue Lighting
- De’Longhi Magnifica Automatic Bean to Cup Coffee Machine has 26% off
- Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush has 75% off (just £54.99 RRP, £219.99)
- MyHeritage DNA Test Kit also has 35% off as one of the odd picks
- Powerbeats 3 Wireless Earphones, today £99, was £169.95
- eve Sleep Original Memory Foam Mattress – today £244.99, was £349
Amazon’s own brand deals
- Amazon’s own Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is now £22 from £49.99
- Amazon Echo Show 5 now £49.99, was £79.99
- Amazon Echo Flex now £19.99, was £24.99
- Amazon Echo Dot with Clock now £34.99, was £59.99
Deals of the day
- The Apple iPad 10.2 (2019) is now £299 which is proving popular.
- The XBox Controller and 3 Month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is £37.48
- Samsung 50″ HDR Smart 4K TV is now £394.94
- FitBit Charge 3 is now £79.99, was £129.99
- Up to 25% off Fortnite
- 30% off LG Sound Systems
Amazon will release more deals in the run up and on Cyber Monday. We already know that Cyber Monday is the brand’s biggest shopping day. Amazon says in the UK that the first eight hours of Black Friday last year, customers were at record level, and it looks like this year will be no different.