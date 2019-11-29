Vodafone Black Friday deals offer discounts on phones, broadband and free AirPods
Listen in style with free AirPods with selected iPhones
Black Friday is finally here – with Vodafone bringing out the big guns when it comes to phone packages.
Customers can get in on the biggest audio craze of 2019 with Apple’s uber-popular Airpods being offered free(!) with the purchase of select iPhones in one of the biggest phone deals of the year.
If that wasn’t enough there’s also deals on the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, the Huawei P30 Pro, sim only deals and even a Sony Experia PS4 bundle.
Free Apple Airpods with select iPhones
Vodafone is offering a free pair of Apple AirPods with the purchase of iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS or iPhone XS Max. Usually worth £159, Apple’s premier wireless earphones have taken the internet by storm to become the year’s must-have item and fashion statement.
Customers will receive the AirPods within 30 days of paying the first months bill.
The AirPods can come with an iPhone 11 with unlimited data: the Unlimted Lite iPhone 11 plan is £60 a month, Unlimited is £63 a month and Unlimited Max is £67 a month.
Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
You can get the powerful 256GB Samsung Galaxy S10 5 for only £48 with £29 upfront.
Sony Experia 5 + PS4 % FIFA20 bundle
Customers can get the sleek Sony Experia 4, a Playstation 4 console AND one of the year’s biggest games Fifa 20 at £36 a month with only a £9 upfront cost with unlimited data, minutes and texts – down from £63 a month.
Samsung Galaxy S9
You can save £312 on this dual aperture lens Samsung Galaxy S9 which is £31 a month and £9 upfront, down from £44 a month, with unlimited data, minutes and texts to boot.
Huawei P30 Pro
There’s a whopping £512 drop on the triple camera Huawei P30 Pro now available for £31 a month and £9 a month with unlimited data, minutes and texts, as opposed to £52 a month.
SIM-only deals
Vodafone is offering deals on their generous unlimited sims, which offer unlimited data, minutes and texts.
Unlimited Lite offers speeds of up to 2Mbps for £20 a month.
Unlimited offers 10Mbps speeds for £23 a month, with Unlimited Max – offering, you guessed it, the max speeds possible on your device – comes at £27 a month.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A
This 10.1″ tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab A is now only £17 a month with £10 upfront cost – saving £120.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e
The Dolby Atmos-enabled Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e can be bought at a £120 saving at £21 a month and £10 upfront cost for 5GB of data.
Pay as you go deals
The MobiWire Ayasha can be bought for a solitary 1p when you buy the £10 Big Value Bundle, and the IMO Q2 Plus is down to £29.99 with the same £10 Big Value bundle.
Check back on this Black Friday best deals guide for updated offers over the day.
