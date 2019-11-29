Pandora Black Friday 2019 – Frozen, Disney and Christmas charms 20% off
The jewellery brand Pandora has discounted everything by 20%
Pandora has got in on the Black Friday deal action with 20% off Frozen Charms just as it adds a new range of Harry Potter charms for Christmas.
You can get Frozen charms, Toy Story, a cute Winnie the Pooh and the Lion King range in the offer.
There is also a few Christmas charms that might be worth snatching up in time for December – especially the Mickey and Minnie duo charm. With the discount you get about £10 off a lot of the Disney charms.
The offer ends on Cyber Monday, 2nd December.
The discount also covers Pandora’s bracelets, rings and necklaces so there’s plenty of options for an early Christmas present.
Disney’s Frozen
Disney, Olaf Charm is now £44, was £55.
There’s also the Disney Frozen Anna Dangle Charm – now £48, was £60 and the Disney Frozen Elsa & Nokk Dangle Charm – now £48, was £60, or there’s the Disney Frozen Nokk Horse Charm – now £48, was £60 or Disney Frozen Winter Crystal Charm – now £64, was £80.
Disney Christmas charms
- Snowman and Santa Hat Charm – now £28, was £35
- Disney Stitch Christmas Charm – now £40, was £50
- Disney Winnie the Pooh Hunny Pot Christmas Charm – now £36, was £45
- Disney Eeyore Christmas Charm – now £36, was £45
- Disney Minnie and Mickey Christmas Sleigh Charm – now £48, was 60
- Gingerbread House Charm – now £36, was £45
- Santa in a Giftbox Charm – now £36, was £45
Harry Potter new charms
Pandora has added a few magical charms to its range for Harry Potter fans. The new charms aren’t in the Black Friday sale but are still worth a look if you’re keen to represent your house.
- Pandora Moments Harry Potter, Golden Snitch Clasp Bangle – £70
- Harry Potter, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry Charm – £35
- Harry Potter, Ravenclaw Dangle Charm – £45
- Harry Potter, Hufflepuff Dangle Charm – £45
- Harry Potter, Dobby the House Elf Charm – £45
- Harry Potter, Hogwarts Express Train Charm – £45
- Harry Potter, Golden Snitch Pendant – £70
- Harry Potter, Gryffindor Dangle Charm – £45
- Harry Potter, Slytherin Dangle Charm – £45
- Harry Potter, Ron Weasley Charm – £45
- Harry Potter, Hermione Granger Charm – £45
- Harry Potter, Harry Potter Charm – £45