Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Pandora Black Friday 2019 – Frozen, Disney and Christmas charms 20% off

Pandora Black Friday 2019 – Frozen, Disney and Christmas charms 20% off

The jewellery brand Pandora has discounted everything by 20%

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Pandora

Pandora has got in on the Black Friday deal action with 20% off Frozen Charms just as it adds a new range of Harry Potter charms for Christmas.

Advertisement

The jewellery brand has discounted everything by 20% with Disney included.

You can get Frozen charms, Toy Story, a cute Winnie the Pooh and the Lion King range in the offer.

There is also a few Christmas charms that might be worth snatching up in time for December – especially the Mickey and Minnie duo charm. With the discount you get about £10 off a lot of the Disney charms.

The offer ends on Cyber Monday, 2nd December.

The discount also covers Pandora’s bracelets, rings and necklaces so there’s plenty of options for an early Christmas present.

Disney’s Frozen

Pandora Olaf charm
Pandora Olaf Charm
Pandora

Disney, Olaf Charm is now £44, was £55.

Pandora Olaf Charm
Pandora Olaf Charm
Pandora

The Disney Frozen Olaf Dangle Charm – now £44, was £55.

There’s also the Disney Frozen Anna Dangle Charm – now £48, was £60 and the Disney Frozen Elsa & Nokk Dangle Charm – now £48, was £60, or there’s the Disney Frozen Nokk Horse Charm – now £48, was £60 or Disney Frozen Winter Crystal Charm – now £64, was £80.

Disney Christmas charms

Harry Potter new charms 

Pandora has added a few magical charms to its range for Harry Potter fans. The new charms aren’t in the Black Friday sale but are still worth a look if you’re keen to represent your house.

Advertisement

Tags

You might like

Black Friday iPhone 11

Best Black Friday iPhone deals – iPhone 11 for £29 p/m and more offers

Samsung TV John Lewis deal

John Lewis drops price on Sony TV before Black Friday

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3 drops to lowest price at £185 in eBay Black Friday UK sale

Now TV Black Friday deals

NOW TV Black Friday deals – best offers plus Smart TV boxes and half price Stick bundles