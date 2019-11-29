Accessibility Links

  Cash Trapped contestant quits the quiz show – and leaves huge potential cash prize behind

Cash Trapped contestant quits the quiz show – and leaves huge potential cash prize behind

For the first time in the show's history, a contestant chooses to voluntarily leave rather than stay and play for the money

Cash Trapped

Cash Trapped viewers will experience a first for the ITV game show when they tune in next week, witnessing a contestant quit the quiz – and give up the chance to win tens of thousands of pounds in the process.

Fronted by Bradley Walsh, Cash Trapped sees contestants play in teams of six, returning each time until one of them scoops the cash prize.

Contestants are free to bow out at the end of each episode, but in the show’s three-year history not one has ever chosen to – until now.

In the episode in question, Walsh routinely asks the contestants if they want to stay on and is shocked when one chooses to forfeit their place, admitting they miss their children. 

The quizzer’s exit comes as the show prepares to see the longest run of returning contestants in its history, so it’s perhaps no surprise when Walsh admits: “I didn’t see that coming!”

Cash Trapped is on ITV on weekdays at 5pm

Cash Trapped

Cash Trapped
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

