Best Black Friday deals UK 2019 – offers available now from Amazon, Argos, John Lewis, Currys

Black Friday may officially kick off tomorrow, 29th November, many deals and offers have already gone live. There’s also an ever-growing list of retailers, with Argos, John Lewis, Sky and Currys all taking part with offers on everything from technology to toys, fashion and holidays. Amazon has launched its early deals, and AO.com has slashed prices on tech and appliances.

Sky has 50% off packages and John Lewis has 20% off electricals too. Keep an eye out for the latest deals on the Nintendo Switch and different bundles on Currys, John Lewis and GAME.

If you’re looking for a holiday, Klook.com has buy one get one free deal on Walt Disney World Orlando Florida starting 29th November. You get an additional free entry to the theme park with the 14-day ticket. We’ve detailed the offer below.

We’ve rounded up what the deals are now, plus added price comparison and analysis to help you sort the good deals from the ones best to leave.

We’ll be regularly updating this page, so make sure you check back for updates.

Where can I find the best Black Friday deals?

Black Friday officially begins on 29th November, with deals continuing through to Cyber Monday, 2nd December. Deals are already live on many of the online retailers with Amazon kicking things off last week. There are deals on TV, tech, mobile phones, appliances and laptops as well as a few on Alexa.

John Lewis, Currys and Argos also released early Black Friday deals, with price-match offers, low prices and every-changing competition. Argos has its Crazy Code running too – ten weeks of discount codes in the lead up to Christmas – with 20% off Peppa Pig toys at the moment. Boots also has money off beauty products, Sky and Now TV off TV packages and Very.co.uk and AO.com dropping prices on kitchen and home appliances.

Product wise the Nintendo Switch has been the one to watch, prices haven’t dropped massively but hovered around the £249.99 mark, and the Switch Lite around the £189.99 mark.

Best Black Friday deals 2019

We have a few top picks like the Google Home Mini which is now down to £29 from £49 and the Dyson V8 Absolute cordless bagless vacuum cleaner down to £299, from £399. The vacuum cleaner is one of the best out there, 40 minutes run time, powerful suction and 150% more brush power than the V6 all with a nice £100 off.

TV wise you have the LG OLED55B9PLA 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant now £1,099 down from £1,599. £500 off isn’t to be sniffed at when it comes to a huge 55″ screen in 4K. This also has a Dolby Atmos sound system and the Google Assistant all for the cinema experience at home and no need for a remote – your voice does the work.

Best Black Friday deals: Phone deals

There’s a Samsung Galaxy S10 128 GB Prism Silver for free upfront and £33 a month, 60GB, unlimited texts and minutes. Shop Mobiles.co.uk deals here. EE has the Huawei P30 Pro for £44 a month and 60GB data. The Huawei P30 handest is now down to £490 at Amazon too.

The Google Pixel 4 is only £29 p/m, £9.99 upfront, 20GB data, unlimited texts and minutes. The Google Pixel 3a is only £21.92 p/m at Mobiles.co.uk and £80 upfront – it’s an exclusive deal to the site too. There’s low data on this one but a good price, so weigh that up.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is now £48 p/m on Fonehouse with no upfront cost with 75GB data. The Samsung Galaxy S10e comes with a whopping 100GB data on Three £30 a month and £79 upfront.

The Apple iPhone XS SIM free 256GB in Space Grey is now £849 at John Lewis – that’s a saving of £250 and it comes with a 2 year guarantee. Vodafone has the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G for £48 p/m, £29 upfront, or you can save £312 on the £44p/m (£9 upfront cost). Vodafone is also giving the Apple Airpods away with select iPhone contracts.

We have a full guide to the best Black Friday phone deals if you’re looking for a different phone contract.

Best Black Friday deals: iPhone 11

Mobiles.co.uk has a few early flash deals before Black Friday with the best iPhone 11 Black Friday deal so far – 60GB data for £33 p/month and £89 upfront. The iPhone 11 may be new, but there are a few offers out there and this one is a great deal. While a few deals on this new handset go low on price and low on data, you get 60GB on this offer with a relatively low monthly contract payment.

Best Black Friday deals: SIM-Only deals

Three has a great SIM-only deal with unlimited data for £18 per month, and iD has Unlimited data and minutes for £23 a month.

Best Black Friday deals: NOW TV

As well as free trials NOW TV has a few Black Friday bundles worth checking out. There’s the Sky Cinema and Entertainment Pass 1 month bundle, which was £20.98, now £14.99 (save 29%), Sky Cinema, Entertainment and Kids Pass 1 month bundle, which was £24.97, now £16.99 (save 32%) and the Sky Cinema, Entertainment and Sky Sports Day Pass 1 month bundle, which was £20.97, now £19.99 (save 35%).

We have a breakdown of all the bundles, free trials, and variations on our NOW TV Black Friday deals page.

Best Black Friday deals: Amazon

There are Amazon for Black Friday deals already live with daily deals. The Apple Airpods are now £128.99 which isn’t surprising when you compare the price to the Apple Store’s price of £159.99 – that’s a 19% saving. They keep selling out though so be warned.

Two top picks are the Acer Chromebook 314 CB314-H – was £249.99, now £169.99 and Omron Viva Bluetooth Smart Scale and Body Composition Monitor – was £125, now £59.99.

You can also get the Hive Thermostat (with professional installation) with a 3rd Gen Echo Dot for £159.98, that’s a £25 saving compared to if you bought them separately. There’s also the Fire TV Stick 4K down to £29.99 from £49.99 and the Echo Show 5 for £49.99 – saving £30. Or the Ring Doorbell with Echo Dot for £111.

Kindles are also a safe bet with the Paperwhite (currently on offer for £84.99 from £119.99) – last year there was £50 off or five monthly payments of £18, which is a great saving.

Check out the previous models like iPhone XR and iPhone XS for discounts on the day. Samsung will also get in on the action – the Samsung S10 and the S9. Amazon Renewed, phones that are recycled, also has cheaper handsets with a year guarantee.

We’ve also found the latest Microsoft laptop / tablet hybrid, the Surface Pro 7, for just £729, reduced from £1023.99. It includes the type cover and was listing at £779 in the sale yesterday, so this is the best price we’ve found for it so far.

It’s not all about the latest gadgets though. We also found 72 rolls of Andrex for just £24.12 – but it’s now sold out. We’ll update you when it’s back in stock.

Echo dot

If you’re looking for the Echo Dot it’s now down to £22 from £49.99. When it comes to smart speakers you can’t go too far wrong with an Alexa device. You can play music, get the weather forecast, ask it questions and get your news updates. This is the lowest price it’s gone down too so far, that’s 56% off. The Echo (2nd Gen) has been reduced to £57.99 and the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is now £22 and the Echo Plus is now £99.99

If you’re looking at the rest of the Echo range, there’s the Echo Show 8 now £59.99, down from £119.99. The Echo Show 8 is the brand new version, so it’s a surprise addition to the Black Friday sale. It connects to Alexa, lets you scroll through your photos, get the news, listen to music, set alarms, the only thing it doesn’t do is the cooking for you. The Echo Show 5 has also seen a price drop down to £49.99, from £79.99.

Currys has a Black Friday deal that’s gone live today – buy two Google Home Mini Speakers for only £34 at Currys using the code, MINI2.

The latest Fire tablet is in the Black Friday sales and, while it’s still pricey, it’s worth it for the tech spec. With the 10.1″ screen, 30% faster than it’s predecessor and 10 hours battery life make it a good choice. It’s now £94.99 down from £149.99.

Sennheiser Headphones

The Sennheiser HD Special Edition headphones are now £84.99 down from £179.99. That’s what we call a no-brainer with 53% off. We haven’t seen a better deal on headphones than this yet. That’s £100 off, and it’s not even Friday yet. Even better this a powerful headset, wireless with good sound quality. There’s also Bluetooth Noise Gard, that means you can cancel out the sound around you – even if it sounds like a Boeing 747. You can also change tracks and make calls, and it has 19 hours battery life.

Best Black Friday deals: Sky

Sky has offers and deals available on Sky TV, broadband and mobile. The provider is pushing what it calls the best price on the Sky TV and Netflix in the all in one package (300 channels, Netflix on Sky Q) down from £34 to £22 a month for 18 months. The set up cost is £20.

If you’re a film fan there’s the Sky, Netflix and Sky Cinema all in HD for £40 a month for 18 months reduced from £50. There’s an additional set up cost of £20.

Sky TV, Netflix, and unlimited fibre broadband and free Sky Talk Anytime is also reduced from £71 to £45 a month for 18 months. Set up cost is £39.95.

Sky has extra add ons that are more of a bonus than a consideration when you’re signing up, like Spotify Premium free for three months.

The best deal by a mile though is the half price all-inclusive bundle, that’s Sky Entertainment, Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Sky Sports, Sky Kids, Ultimate On Demand, HD and Sky Q experience. You can get the package for £64 now, that’s a saving of almost 50% off the normal £106 price tag. You can take a look at the full deal on Sky.com.

Take a look at our Sky Black Friday deals guide for our predictions and current offers. If you’re an existing Sky customer you can still get offers and upgrades here. Just log in to see them.

Best Black Friday deals: EE

EE often offers good deals on smartphones and SIM contracts. This year it has offers on phones, tablets, and SIM-only deals so if your contract is coming to an end it might be worth checking them out. EE also has a dedicated Black Friday page. We’ve highlighted a few phones to look out for in our EE Black Friday deals roundup.

There was a great deal offering a free 4K Toshiba TV or Nintendo Switch when you start a new contract on one of six phones (Huawei or Samsung), but this has now ended. If you did buy it remember to claim your gift.

EE

Best Black Friday deals: Gtech

GTech has a range of bundles for the green-fingered. There’s the mega garden bundle for £1,144.96 with free delivery, which has the cordless tools – a lawnmower, leaf blower, grass trimmer, and safety kit. The Autumn garden bundle is now £999.98 with free delivery, that gets you a lawnmower 1.0 and a leaf blower.

As for Black Friday offers, Gtech has savings of up to 70%. The AirRam MK2 K9 was £249.99, now £149.70, that’s 70% off. The full list of Gtech Black Friday deals are broken down here.

Best Black Friday deals: Carphone Warehouse

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 42mm is on sale for £179, down from £279 – that’s £100 off. The Samsung Galaxy Watch lets you take calls, map your runs, listen to Spotify and connect to your headphones – oh and track your heart rate.

Best Black Friday deals: Argos

The high street store is always guaranteed to offer up discounts on a range of products. Argos has dropped the price on almost everything from TVs to laptops, toys to homeware. Argos has a Black Friday page dedicated to its current offers.

The Hitachi 50″ 50HK25T74U Smart 4K LED TV price has dropped from £369.99 to £249.99. Beats by Dre Solo 3 On-Ear Wireless Headphones also dropped from £139.95 to £119.95. If you’re looking for an early Christmas gift the BaByliss 2663VU Curl Secret Simplicity, is now just £49.99 (was £79.99). Check out our full list of Argos Black Friday deals.

Argos also has its Crazy Code deal running through to December with a new code offering a discount off certain items released every Tuesday. The latest Crazy Code is PEPPA20 code, which, you guessed it, gets you 20% off Peppa Pig toys and more.

Best Black Friday deals: John Lewis

Department stores are a great place to secure a deal on Black Friday and John Lewis is up there when it comes to checking out great deals on tech products. John Lewis’ Black Friday deals are live. You can save up to 20% off selected John Lewis & Partners electricals, with the Sony Bravia KD65AG8 (2019) OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, 65″ dropping from £2,599 to £1,999. The Sony Bravia KD49XG9005 (2019) LED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart Android TV, 49″ was £999 and is now £899. It made our best TV deals of the year when priced higher so it’s a good pick this Black Friday. You can also get a free Samsung Q-Series Soundbar when you buy selected QLED TVs.

There’s the Philips Sonicare Healthy Smile Gift Set with Expert Clean and Airfloss Pro, now £140, was £250, that’s almost half price in the Black Friday sale. There’s a smart sensor in the toothbrush that lets you know how much pressure to use and the Airfloss Pro claims to get rid of 99.9% of plaque.

Or there’s the Tefal Prominence Aluminium Non-stick Frying Pan, Casserole and Saucepan set for £80, down from £160. The six piece set has 50% off, which is great for a Tefal range product.

Beauty wise, John Lewis has the Advent Calendar to beat all others for £105, down from £150. With 25 doors, each with a beauty treat behind you already save with this one. There’s Neom scented calendar, Clarins body lotion and Givenchy eau de toilette.

Dyson’s are also popular during the shopping event; the V8 Animal Complete Cordless Vacuum Cleaner was £399 now £299 or the V11 Absolute for £599. The Bosch Athlet is down to £129 too – that’s from £278. Get the Samsung Galaxy Buds with Qi Wireless Charging down from £139 to £109. There’s also Stand Mixers with £100 off, Emma Original Memory Foam Mattress for £389.40 and a washing machine with £100 off, a 3-door fridge freezer down to £1,349.99 from £1,748.99 and a Lavazza A Modo Mio Jolie Espresso Coffee Machine down to £49. The Nintendo Switch Lite (handheld console) is also available for £199.99.

Other deals currently live on John Lewis are: Vitamix Reconditioned Professional Series 750 Blender (was £499, now £379) and the KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer (was £499 now £299).

We have a page full of John Lewis Black Friday deals that are live now and predictions too.

Best Black Friday deals: GAME

GAME has an exclusive deal with the Limited Edition Death Stranding PS4 Pro Bundle for £329.99 which gets you the 1TB console, a wireless controller and the game on Blu-Ray.

The PS4 Pro with FIFA 20 bundle comes with NOW TV for £199 or you can get it with Call of Duty Modern Warfare for the same price

The Nintendo Switch Lite is down to £189.99 – the standard Black Friday price. You can also get the Nintendo Switch Lite bundle for £299, which comes with Pokemon Sword, Pokemon Shield, Luigi’s Mansion or FIFA 20, or the Nintendo Switch Lite with Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle for £204.

You can get the Xbox One S with 2 months of NOW TV for £129, a saving of £79, or the Xbox One S, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and NOW TV for just £179.

Game wise there’s a live offer on the Lego games too, with Lego Movie 2 Game and Film double packs on offer, for DC Super-Villains, the Ninjago movies and the LEGO movie.

GAME’s deals extend right into accessories. You can save £40 on the G502 SE Hero Gaming Mouse, now £39.99. The G332 SE Wired Gaming Headset is now £29.99, down from £49.99 and you can save £70 on the UK Gaming Keyboard, now £59.99.

Check out our GAME Black Friday deals page for updates. Keep an eye on the GAME exclusives too…

PlayStation 4

The PS4 500GB comes with three PlayStation games including Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V: Premium Edition for £229.99, that’s down from £242.97. Very has a PS4 game bundle deal that includes The Last of Us – Remastered, God of War, God of War 3 Remastered, Uncharted The Collection and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for £50, which is a great package if you’re looking for a range of games.

Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch Lite is also down to £189.99 at Amazon and most brands are offering the Nintendo Switch with the Labo kit thrown in for £279 at the moment if you’re after a bundle.

Best Black Friday deals: Apple

You can check out our Apple Black Friday deals guide, but the best offer we’ve seen has been on the Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case for £128.99 on Amazon, £129 on BT (currently sold out), £139 on John Lewis, £149 on Very.co.uk. These are the latest Airpods that automatically connect, wireless and no cable. The compact case charges them up too for 5 hours of battery life.

The Apple 7th Gen iPad has dropped to £299 from £349. With Retina display with 10.2″ display and smart keyboard compatibility. Comes in gold, silver and space grey too – so you have a choice.

You can also save £86 on the iPhone X at John Lewis. If you’re in the market for an Apple Watch Series 3 its now £199 on John Lewis, you save £80 on Currys and save £80 on Amazon.

Apple MacBook Air 2019 13 Inch i5 8GB 128GB is now £985 on Argos, and the Apple MacBook Air 2019 13 Inch i5 8GB 256GB is £1219 at Argos.

While Apple itself may not push Black Friday retailers are happy to slash the price on the tech giant’s products. If we could give you any advice the Apple Store tends to have a one-day event, on 29th November this Black Friday, but it’s best to opt for the other retailers. In previous years, Apple has offered gift cards rather than cut prices, whereas stores and online retailers run deals and offers.

Best Black Friday deals: Currys PC World

Currys is a great place to check on Black Friday if you’re looking for the latest games consoles, whether that’s the Nintendo Switch or PS4 Pro. The PS4 has had its price cut down as chatter around the upcoming PS5 picks up. Keep an eye out for a price drop on the X Box One X too, the most powerful games console.

There are TV deals too, with two discount codes currently live for use across marked price TVs:

£20 off marked price TVs: BTETVSAVE20

£50 off marketed price TVs: BTETVSAVE50

Currys has plenty of other new Black Friday deals from the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer now £279, down from £499 – arguably the best stand mixer out there – to the Google Home Mini (2nd Gen) Chalk now £29, down from £49. There’s also the Breville One Touch VCF108 Coffee Machine at Currys now £149, down from £299.

There’s the NOW TV 4K Smartbox with voice search bundle down to £24.99 from £49.99, which, with all the passes it comes with, is a pretty good deal. There are plenty of TVs too, there’s the Samsung 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV for £379 (save £70) or the Samsung 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV for £599, that’s a saving of £150. LG’s 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant is down to £1,099 that’s a saving of £500.

When it comes to appliances, there’s a brand new deal going on the BEKO HIZG64120SX Gas Hob now under £100 and available for £95 at Currys and you can buy two Google Home Mini Speakers for only £34 using the code, MINI2.

The Nintendo Switch is on sale for £279 which is labelled as a Black Friday price now. The cordless Dyson V8 is £299, a saving of £100. There are more deals coming in the lead up to Black Friday, which we’ll be adding to our Currys Black Friday deals page.

If you’re wondering how to keep track of the best price on the day then Currys is a safe bet. The store has a Price Match promise. Last year Currys matched the prices of high street retailers including Amazon.

Best Black Friday deals: TalkTalk

TalkTalk has released a Black Friday Fibre Broadband deal, including TalkTalk TV and a year of Amazon Prime, is just £21.95 a month (was £40). The brand is also offering discounts early on its Entertainment Boost, Sky Cinema, and Sky Sports. TalkTalk’s Superfast Fibre Broadband with TalkTalk TV & Amazon Prime is also now £25.95 a month (previously £45). Shop the TalkTalk Black Friday deals here.

We’ve also rounded up some of the best Black Friday broadband deals.

Best Black Friday deals: Laptops

Head over to Dell for early Black Friday offers. There’s £520 off the XPS 15 (7590), or save £100 on the Inspiron 14 (3482), now £199 or save £90 on the Inspiron 15 (5590) which now starts at £579. eBay also has a lightweight HP Chromebook 11 G5 11.6″ for £172.99.

John Lewis has the Asus VivoBook 14 X420UA 14″ laptop down to £279.99. Currys has a few good deals too. The Lenovo IdeaPad S145-15IWL is now £399. With Intel Core i75 and 8GB RAM it’s a pretty spec at the price, though don’t expect too much from it – reviews warn it’s a bargain laptop. We have a full breakdown of the best Black Friday laptop deals with higher specs too.

Best Black Friday deals: AO.com

AO.com has a fair few offers on electrical goods. If you’re in the market for a new kitchen appliance or sound system for your home then check there. Products are delivered in time slots of your choice, with some qualifying for next day delivery. We’ve rounded up the AO.com Black Friday deals so far including dishwashers, washing machines and TVs.

There are a few top picks like the GoPro HERO7 – 4K at 60 frames per second for £249, or the Hisence Smart 4k ultra HD TV with HDR10, DTS studio Sound, bluetooth and a two year warranty for £249.

Get a Hotpoint washing machine for £279 or the Samsung 65″ 4KTV for £599 or the LG 55″ TV for £399. Gaming fans can also get the XBox One with download codes for Forza Horizon 3, FIFA 20, Sea of Thieves and Minecraft in a bundle for £269, you also get a month on XBox Live Gold thrown in.

Holiday Black Friday deals

Virgin Holidays offers Black Friday deals on its dedicated page, TUI and First Choice offered package options last year and easyJet carried on its offers until Cyber Monday. Norwegian Airlines has also had a steady year, so if you are looking for low-cost long-haul it’s a good one to check. There’s up to 30% off economy flights in the Norwegian Black Friday sale.

There’s also always Booking.com and Expedia if you’re open to looking at different locations.

Walt Disney World break

A new one to look out for, Klook.com has a buy one get one free offer on Walt Disney World Orlando Florida, with an additional free entry to the theme park. The offer is on the 14-day Disney Ultimate ticket which usually retails at £400 plus. You get an unlimited access to all six Disney parks, Disney FastPass+, Memory Maker, and entry to ESPN Wide World of Sports, Disney’s Oak Trail Golf Course and Mini Gold. The deal only applies to the first 50 people and only began today (Friday, 29th November). We estimate for a family of four you’d save £1,600. Check out the full details on the offer. When the limited offer ends, Klook will the offer 10% off Disney tickets and 5% off other theme parks.

Boots

A few deals have already gone live with the Fitbit Versa Lite (currently £149.99) the Fuji Instax Mini 70 Instant Camera (was £109.99 now £89.99) both discounted. You can also get the Instax SQ6 Instant Camera with a saving of £20.

There’s the No 7 Treasured Treats down to £35, worth £104.18. The Gilette Heated Razor for Men Starter Kit now £149.99 saving you £50.

When is Black Friday 2019?

Black Friday is officially on 29th November, 2019 aka today! The deals and offers will carry on through to the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday.

When is Cyber Monday 2019?

Cyber Monday is on 2nd December this year. The day used to offer the same level of deals as Black Friday but last year the push wasn’t quite as hard as most deals are online now anyway. Still, look at the big brands for last ditch offers.

How can I find the best Black Friday deals?

Well, this page is a good start, and we’ll be updating it as we go through Black Friday, the weekend and Cyber Monday. Do your research, compare prices and bookmark guides to make sure you’re getting the best deal. We’ll always try and highlight the price difference for you, and whether a product is worth it.

Can I return items I buy on Black Friday?

Most of us will make an impulse buy over the Black Friday period, but before those packages arrive and the buyer’s remorse hits it’s worth reading the refund policy for the retailer you’re buying from. Legally, you have the same rights to refunds on faulty items bought in a sale as when you do when you buy it full price. If you want to return an item for another reason then different rules can come into play. Retails can also ask to see proof of purchase so keep your receipts if you buy in-store. If you need a repair or replacement take your warranty and guarantee with you, you don’t need to legally but it’s always good to have.

If you buy online ‘distance selling’ applies, that basically means you can cancel the order if the item is faulty. You just need to contact the retailer within 14 days from when the product arrives. You don’t need to provide a reason when ‘distance selling’ applies. Send the product back within 14 days and the refund must be with you within 14 days of it arriving back with the retailer.

If you no longer want an item, say if it’s the wrong one or the wrong size, then you may be denied the refund.

Check back on this Black Friday best deals guide for updated offers in the lead up to the event.