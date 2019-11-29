Apple Watch Series 3 drops to lowest price at £185 in eBay Black Friday UK sale

The Apple Watch series 3, the popular smartwatch from the creators of the iPhone, has hit its lowest ever price during this year’s Black Friday sales.

The usually £309 watch is currently is now down to £185 at eBay, which is also on sale at Amazon for £215 to give you a comparison. There’s also the Apple Series 4 Watch for £299 at Amazon.

The third iteration of Apple’s wearable gadget comes with a heartbeat sensor and GPS for health and safety monitoring, Apple Pay compatibility for easy purchasing and smartphone connectivity for message notifications and music control. Ideal for Christmas shopping and the post-Christmas exercise goals.

The Apple Watch has been a huge hit ever since they launched in 2015, and after the AirPods craze earlier this year Apple has proven they know how to make must-have accessories.

Apple is not usually known for taking part in Black Friday, but the tech giants’ products can still be found on offer – including the brand new iPhone 11 from £29 a month.

If you simply need more Apple products to match your shiny new Apple Watch then you can find our Apple Black Friday deals guide here, or to browse everything from headphones to holidays see our overall Black Friday 2019 deals guide.