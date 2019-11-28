SIM-only Black Friday deals – Three offers unlimited data for £18 p/m
Three has released its Black Friday deals for SIM-only contracts
Black Friday is here and brings with it an avalanche of deals. So you don’t get buried under all the offers, we’ve sifted through to highlight the best ones to help you decide what to buy.
Brands have been getting in early this Black Friday, but we still expect the best deals to have been saved for the period between now and Cyber Monday on the 2nd December.
If you’re looking for a SIM-only deal, Three is offering unlimited data for £18 per month and iD has 9GB data for £11 a month. We’ve broken down all the best deals below.
Three SIM-only deals
- SIM 8GB Data All-you-can-eat Minutes – 12 month £8.00 monthly cost – No upfront cost-£96.00 Total contract cost.
- SIM 8GB Data All-you-can-eat Minutes – 12 month £8.00 monthly cost- No Upfront cost -£96.00 Total contract cost.
- Contract SIM Only Voice | All-you-can-eat Minutes – 12 Months -£10.00 Monthly cost – no upfront cost – £120.00 Total contract cost.
- SIM 100GB Data, All-you-can-eat Minutes – 12 Months -£17.00 Monthly cost – no upfront cost -£204.00 Total contract cost
- SIM Unlimited Data, Unlimited Minutes – 12 Months -£18.00 Monthly cost – no upfront cost – £216.00 Total contract cost
- Contract SIM Only Voice | SIM Unlimited Data, Unlimited Minutes – 24 Months -£20.00 Monthly cost – No upfront cost – £480.00 Total contract cost
VOXI SIM-only deals
Voxi has a SIM deal with unlimited mins and texts, 8GB of data. There’s no contract and it’s sold as ‘Endless Social Media’ with ‘Endless Roaming’ all for £10 per month.
iD SIM-only deals
iD also has a good deal – 9GB data from £11 per month. That gets you, on a 30-day contract, 500 minutes and unlimited texts.
Smarty SIM-only deals
Smarty SIM-only plan is a one month rolling contact for £15 a month. You used to get 8GB but it’s been upped 45GB. Unlimited calls and texts.
EE SIM-only deals
EE has a few SIM-only contract deals ahead of Black Friday. There’s 25GB for £20 a month, unlimited texts and minutes, or for £24 a month you can get 50GB, or for £27 a month you get 100GB data.
There’s a new SIM plan with 25GB for £23 a month, but if you’re looking for unlimited data there’s a £34 a month SIM-only contract, or for £39 a month SIM-only contract with a range of swappable benefits.
EE also has an offer for a SIM plan with 60GB for £20 a month with unlimited minutes and text.
Virgin SIM-only deals
Virgin has slashed its price for a 12-month 10GB data SIM-only plan with 5000 minutes and unlimited texts from £16 per month to £10. If you up that to 50GB data the monthly cost is now £19 per month down from £25.
Read more on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019
Your guide to the best Black Friday deals – what to buy and where to buy it
Mobile phone Black Friday deals – Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Huawei and more
SIM-only Black Friday deals – Data plans from £8
Black Friday headphone deals – Live offers from Bose, Apple and more
Currys Black Friday deals – Live offers on TVs and more
Amazon Black Friday deals – from Echo Dot to Kindles, what deals to look for
Carphone Warehouse – phone offers for 2019
AO.com Black Friday deals – electrical appliances to tech, 4K TVs and gaming
Argos Black Friday deals – Crazy Code offers and offers to expect
eBay Black Friday deals – Live vouchers
GAME Black Friday deals – Half Term offers and bundle sale
Apple Black Friday deals – where to look and why to steer clear of the Apple Store
EE Black Friday deals – this year’s sale and phone deals
PS4 and Pro Black Friday deals – bundles, games and offers
Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals – bundles, predictions and games
Black Friday TV deals – TV offers and deals
LEGO Black Friday offers – early deals and sets to look out for
Disney Park Black Friday deals – Buy one get one free at Walt Disney World