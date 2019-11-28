Meet the guest judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

RuPaul’s Drag Race is about to sashay its way onto screens later this year, giving 10 UK queens the chance to make herstory and be crowned the first British champion.

Advertisement

As with its American counterpart, Drag Race UK will have a series of celebrity judges joining the panel, which is currently made up of Ru, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr.

So who will we be seeing throwing shade at our queens on the runway? Here’s who’s been confirmed so far…

Who is Andrew Garfield? The Tony winning and Oscar-nominated actor is probably best-known for playing Spider-Man and for starring in films such as Hacksaw Ridge, Never Let Me Go and The Social Network.

Michaela Cole

Who is Michaela Cole? The Chewing Gum creator and actress has also starred in shows like Black Earth Rising, Top Boy and Black Mirror.

Who is Maisie Williams? Best-known for playing kick-ass teen assassin Arya Stark in HBO’s fantasy series Game of Thrones, Williams has also starred in Early Man, Then Came You, and will also star in the upcoming sci-fi film The New Mutants.

Jade Thirlwall

Who is Jade Thirlwall? You’ll probably best recognise Jade Thirlwall as one of the members of girl-band Little Mix, but she’s also an outspoken LGBT-rights activist, and has previously said that RuPaul is her “idol”.

Geri Horner

Who is Geri Horner? The model and television presenter is probably be-tter known as “Ginger Spice” from the Spice Girls, the best-selling girl group of all time.

Who is Cheryl? The former Girls Aloud member and The X Factor judge is best known for her music career. She was previously in a relationship with One Direction’s Liam Payne, with whom she has a son.

Twiggy

Advertisement

Who is Twiggy? The iconic model (synonymous with the swinging sixties) and actress is no stranger to reality television, having previously starred as a judge on the show America’s Next Top Model.