eBay UK Black Friday deals 2019 – top offers for Thursday with up to 51% off

eBay’s name is synonymous with selling items online, so it’s no surprise that its taking part in the biggest shopping event of the year – Black Friday.

The auction site is already hosting Black Friday deals and will update deals daily in the lead up to the event, on the day (29th November) and through to Cyber Monday (2nd December).

Last year, eBay had 98.4 million visits over the Cyber Weekend, making it its biggest Black Friday yet. eBay released new deals every day in the lead up to the official day with discounts on tech, clothing, toys, and homeware as well as deals on Dyson, Samsung, and laptops. The big brands also have their own eBay shops, like Very.co.uk, Currys and Argos.

eBay has launched a deal on the HP Chromebook 11 G5 11.6″ for £172.99, which is the cheapest price we’ve seen. You have to use the eBay 5% coupon PICKME5 to get a third off.

When do eBay’s Black Friday 2019 deals start?

eBay’s Black Friday deals have already started. We’ve listed some of the best picks below. There’s already 5% off tech products with PICKME5. The minimum spend is £50, max discount is £50.

Best eBay Black Friday deals

From eBay TV deals to games consoles, sports to fashion and tech there are current deals on all categories as well as a look at what’s to come. eBay has also announced the 5% coupon PICKME5 for tech deals.

There’s the HP Chromebook 11 G5 11.6″ Light Weight Touchscreen Laptop Intel Celeron 4GB 16GB, with 36% off it’s now £172.99 or the Linx 12X64 12.5″ Full HD 2 in 1 Laptop Tablet with Keyboard 4GB RAM 64GB with 35% off making it now £169.95.

If you’re looking out for an Apple Watch Series 3, eBay has the Silver and White Sports band Apple Watch for £199, that’s 34% off.

TV wise there’s the Samsung UE58RU7100KXXU 58″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with 28% off taking it to £439 or the Samsung 50RU7020 50″ 4k TV, which was £379, now £349. Where there are TV deals laptop deals follow, so it’s not surprising the Lenovo IdeaPad s130 11.6 HD Laptop with 12 months office 365 personal dropped from £196 to £119.

You can get the Roberts BLUTUNE200 DAB/FM Sound System with CD Bluetooth and USB Connection for £199, that’s 31% off.

The Google Home Hub was £99 and is now £49. The Google Home Hub has seen price drops across the board with other brands dropping the Mini to around the £22 mark. This is the larger tablet style version so £49 is quite a good price.

eBay is also offering 51% off big brands like Google, Lego, Samsung and Dyson. The LEGO Harry Potter Knight Bus was £32.95, now £20 and Dyson V6 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (refurbished with a year guarantee) dropped from £159 to £129.

We’ve also spotted the Oral-B Smart 5 5000 Cross Action Electric Toothbrush on offer – was £99 now £49.

You can get an idea of what else will be in the sale on the eBay’s dedicated UK Black Friday 2019 page.

eBay gaming deals

The FIFA 20 PS4 game comes in a bundle with the 1TB console for £299.99 or with the 500GB console for £249.99.

There’s also the Nintendo Switch Lite in Grey for £199.99, the XBox One S 1TV V2 in a 3 game bundle for £199.99.

The standard Nintendo Switch with improved battery is £279.99 and the Sony PlayStation PS4 VR Megapack is £299.99.

Argos

What is eBay Cyber Week?

Cyber Week is the name eBay gives the week leading up to Black Friday and the weekend right up to Cyber Monday itself.

What Black Friday tech offers will eBay UK have?

Look out for TVs, Samsung, LG, and Sony could all have offers, as well as GoPro deals, cameras, smartphones, games consoles and home items like vacuum cleaners.

Does eBay price match Black Friday deals?

Last year, eBay ran ‘Better than Black Friday’ which meant it matched competitor Black Friday deals. We expect eBay to do something similar, if not the same, this year.

We’ll update this page as more deals are announced, bookmark it or check back for the best eBay UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.