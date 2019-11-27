SIM-only Black Friday deals – Three offers unlimited data for £18 p/m

Black Friday is nearly upon us and brings with it an avalanche of deals. So you don’t get buried under all the offers, we’ve sifted through to highlight the best ones to help you decide what to buy.

Advertisement

While Black Friday itself is on 29th November – with Cyber Monday on 2nd December – deals are already live, with brands getting in early.

Three has a great SIM with unlimited data for £18 per month, and iD has 9GB data for £11 a month, but we’ve broken down some of the best deals below.

Three SIM-only deals

VOXI SIM-only deals

Voxi has a SIM deal with unlimited mins and texts, 8GB of data. There’s no contract and it’s sold as ‘Endless Social Media’ with ‘Endless Roaming’ all for £10 per month.

iD SIM-only deals

iD also has a good deal – 9GB data from £11 per month. That gets you, on a 30-day contract, 500 minutes and unlimited texts.

Smarty SIM-only deals

Smarty SIM-only plan is a one month rolling contact for £15 a month. You used to get 8GB but it’s been upped 45GB. Unlimited calls and texts.

EE SIM-only deals

EE has a few SIM-only contract deals ahead of Black Friday. There’s 25GB for £20 a month, unlimited texts and minutes, or for £24 a month you can get 50GB, or for £27 a month you get 100GB data.

There’s a new SIM plan with 25GB for £23 a month, but if you’re looking for unlimited data there’s a £34 a month SIM-only contract, or for £39 a month SIM-only contract with a range of swappable benefits.

Advertisement

EE also has an offer for a SIM plan with 60GB for £20 a month with unlimited minutes and text.