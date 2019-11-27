The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Amol Rajan and Angela Scanlon.

Advertisement

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7.30pm on BBC One and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

One of Britain’s most successful and celebrated tennis players Sir Andy Murray will be on The One Show tonight, discussing his new Amazon documentary, Resurfacing.

The film, which is released on Amazon on Friday 29th November, tells the story of the tennis player’s painstaking rehabilitation from injury told in his own words.

Offering inside access to his life, it follows the tennis ace from surgery in hospital to behind the scenes with his family and coaching staff.

Advertisement

“I knew I was at a critical point in my career. At times it felt like I was letting people down by not being able to perform on court, and I wanted to give them an insight into what I was going through. I wanted to show the ups and downs of professional sport,” said Andy Murray. “The film will take you on a journey through what were some of the lowest, most difficult periods of my life both physically and mentally, and will hopefully show and inspire viewers, that with the right mindset and work ethic, anything is possible.”