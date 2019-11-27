How to buy tickets for the Little Mix Summer 2020 Live Tour
Everything you need to know to ensure you're watching one of the biggest girl bands in the world live on stage next summer
If you’re a fan of Little Mix, you’re in for a treat in 2020, as Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jesy Nelson are hitting the road for an epic 21-date tour across England, Scotland and Wales.
The band, who started life on X Factor and have gone on to sell more than 50 million records worldwide and have racked up more than 3 billion YouTube views, will be playing a crowd pleasing greatest hits set including huge tunes such as Woman Like Me, Touch, Shout Out to My Ex, Black Magic and Wings.
In a statement, the band said: “Performing live is our favourite thing to do as a band, we love it.
“Our last Summer tour in 2018 was one of our favourites ever, so we can’t wait for some more brilliant outdoor shows next year. We want everyone to come party with us in the sunshine!”
What venues and dates are Little Mix playing?
The tour kicks off in Scotland on Friday 26th June and includes dates in stadiums and arenas across the UK before concluding, again in Scotland, at the end of July.
The full dates and venues are:
JUNE
- Fri 26 – Falkirk, The Falkirk Stadium – Buy tickets
- Sat 27 – St Helens, R.F.C Stadium – Buy tickets
- Sun 28 – Cardiff, Cardiff City Stadium – Buy tickets
- Tues 30 – Peterborough, The Weston Homes Stadium– Buy tickets
JULY
- Thurs 02 – Southampton, The Ageas Bowl – Buy tickets
- Fri 03 – Plymouth, Home Park Stadium – Buy tickets
- Sat 04 – London, American Express presents BST Hyde Park – Buy tickets
- Sun 05 – Lancashire, Lytham Festival – Buy tickets
- Thurs 09 – Gloucester, Kingsholm Stadium – Buy tickets
- Fri 10 – Colchester, JobServe Community Stadium – Buy tickets
- Sat 11 – Colwyn Bay, Stadiwm Zip World – Buy tickets
- Sun 12 – Hull, Hull College Craven Park Stadium – Buy tickets
- Tues 14 – Ardingly, South of England Event Centre – Buy tickets
- Thurs 16 – Durham, Emirates Riverside – Buy tickets
- Fri 17 – Leicester, Fischer County Ground – Buy tickets
- Sat 18 – Norfolk, Holkham Hall – Buy tickets
- Sun 19 – Canterbury, The Spitfire Ground – Buy tickets
- Tues 21 – Scarborough, Open Air Theatre – Buy tickets
- Fri 24 – Carlisle, Bitts Park – Buy tickets
- Sat 25 – Ayr, Ayr Racecourse – Buy tickets
- Sun 26 – Aberdeen, Hazlehead Park – Buy tickets
How do I get tickets to see Little Mix live in 2020?
Tickets for the Little Mix Summer 2020 Live Tour will go on sale at 9am on Thursday 28th of November 2019.
Tickets are available for sale here.
At least 75p from every ticket sale (excluding the BST Hyde Park gig) will be donated to Nordoff Robbins – a charity that uses the power of music therapy to enrich the lives of people affected by life limiting illness, isolation or disability.