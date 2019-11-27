Argos Black Friday deals – new live ‘Crazy Code’ and best offers

Argos Black Friday sale is well underway and with deals on TV, tech, and toys there’s plenty of offers to be had.

Argos was one of the big winners last Black Friday and it looks set to rake in the big bucks again in 2019 with its Crazy Code deals and early offers.

More than 1 million customers visited Argos’ stores in person and 71% visited its website for Black Friday deals.

The latest Argos Crazy Code offers 20% off Frozen, Marvel’s Avengers and Star Wars toys, just in time for the Christmas shopping.

We’ve rounded up the best Argos live offers and looked back at Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year to work out what you can expect as well as trends to see what you should keep your eye out for to get that bargain.

When will Argos’ Black Friday deals start?

Argos deals have already gone live – a week early. The deals and offers continue through to Cyber Monday and the week after too. The Argos Crazy Code deals are live now, offering 10 weeks of discounts ready for Christmas.

The Hitachi 50″ 50HK25T74U Smart 4K LED TV price has dropped from £369.99 to £249.99. Beats by Dre Solo 3 On-Ear Wireless Headphones also dropped from £139.95 to £119.95. Laptop wise there’s the Lenovo IdeaPad S145 15.6″ Pentium 4GB 128GB Laptop now £199.99 (was £299.99). If you’re looking for an early Christmas gift the BaByliss 2663VU Curl Secret Simplicity, is now just £49.99 (was £79.99). The Amazon Echo Dot is down to £22, which seems to be the set price across all brands for early Black Friday deals.

Argos Crazy Code deals

Argos has already launched its Crazy Code toy deals. Every Wednesday for ten weeks Argos reveals a new voucher code that customers can apply at the checkout to get a discount on selected toys. Each code lasts for a week. The online retailer has already had LEGO sets discounted, PlayDoh and Frozen 2 toys. The next deal is PEPPA20 – it will save you 20% on Peppa Pig, Pokémon and Little Live Pets toys from Wednesday, 27th November until Tuesday, 3rd December. If you’re looking to snap up an early Christmas gift the Argos Crazy Codes offer nice savings.

We’ll update this page with the best picks on Tuesdays ready for Wednesday.

Argos best Black Friday deals 2019

Argos Black Friday deals have now gone live, with the GoPro HERO7 White CHDHB-601-RW Action Camera (was £149.99 now £129.99) and the Dyson V7 Motorhead Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (was £299.99, now £199.99) both in the sale. There are also laptop and TV deals live now. We’ve rounded up the best live deals below along with a few predictions.

The Samsung 55″ Smart 4K HDR LED TV is £399 now – saving you £30 in an exclusive Argos Black Friday deal. The Lenovo IdeaPad S145 15.6 inch Pentium 4GB 128GB laptop is now £199.99 saving you a third off the price or there’s the Lenovo IdeaPad S130 11.6″ Celeron 4GB 64GB Cloudbook for £119.99 – saving you £30. The Amazon Fire 7 with Alexa is also down to £29.99 saving you £20.

The Pansonic 49″ TX-49GS352B Smart Full HD LED TV is now £279, saving you 20%. If you’re on the lookout for a phone too, there’s SIM free iPhone 6s Plus is now £299, saving you £50.

Home appliances have also been discounted with the Indesit range seeing a price drop. The Indesit ID60C2 60cm Double Oven Electric Cooker is £299 (save £50), whereas the Indesit 60cm Double Oven Gas Cooker is also now £299.

Argos Black Friday laptop deals

The general rule of thumb is a 20% discount from it’s RRP. For higher discounts we recommend you check the spec of the laptop. The Lenovo IdeaPad was one of Argos’ best selling deals last year, and we expect to see the Lenovo IdeaPad 330s, currently priced at £499.99.

The Lenovo IdeaPad S145 15.6″ Pentium 4GB 128GB Laptop has already dropped to £199.99 (was £299.99). The Lenovo IdeaPad S330 14″ 4GB 32GB Chromebook has also dropped from £219.99 to £169.99 (saving £30). The Acer Aspire 3 15.6″ i5 8GB 2TB Laptop is also down from £499.99 to £399.99 – saving you £100, and with so much storage that’s a pretty good deal.

Apple could also be in the Black Friday sales, especially since Apple’s Black Friday deals at the Apple Store don’t offer discounts on products but offer giftcards instead.

The 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro could be on offer and the 13-inch MacBook Air. The MacBook Pro is already at a pretty good price at £999 – Argos’ lowest price ever. Buy it here.

For the gamers among us there’s also the X-Rocker Esports Pro Gaming Chair – was £149.99, £79.99 (save £70).

Argos Black Friday TV deals

Last year, the LG 49 inch 4K TV was on offer for £379 saving you £70. Argos will definitely have TVs on offer, it’s about knowing which ones to pick out. We’ll have our best TVs on Black Friday guide so make sure you check back for the best offers on the day.

There’s also an exclusive deal on the Samsung 55″ UE55RU7020 Smart 4K HDR LED TV – was £429, now £399 (save £30) – in an early Argos Black Friday deal. Or there’s the Hitachi 50″ 50HK25T74U Smart 4K LED TV, was £369.99, now £249.99 (saving you £120).

Argos Black Friday gaming deals

Argos has a few hot offers already with the XBox One 1TB console and Gears 5 bundle down to £304.99. That may seem on the expensive side at first look (most bundles are now around £300) but it comes with Fallout 4 for free. There’s also the same offer on the XBox One 1TB but with the new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for £304.99. With such a new game that’s a pretty good deal.

There’s also the PS4 Pro 1TB console, giving you a selected game for free, a blu-ray for free and an exclusive orange controller for £299. The Nintendo Switch Neon is also down to £279 and you get a Labo set free.

Argos Black Friday PS4 Pro bundles

Argos

Argos said itself “Black Friday was [its] biggest day ever for video gaming,” so it’s likely to push the games console packages again this year, with a variety of bundles. Last year, the PS4 with Red Dead Redemption bundle dropped from £299 to £219. Games dropped in price too, with Tomb Raider down to £11.99 and FIFA from £52 to £38.99.

With Fortnite still flying high the PS4 500GB and the PS4 Pro 1TB consoles are worth looking at, both come with Fortnite Neo Versa in bundles already.

PS4 500 GB and FIFA 20 bundle is currently £249.99 and the 1TB is £349.99 which we’d expect to see come down a bit.

PlayStation VR PS4 Camera VR Worlds

Argos

The VR headset on launch was £350 by itself, but last year Argos sold the PSVR PS4 Camera with VR Worlds bundle for £179.99 – it’s currently £259.99. The package includes the PS4 Camera, which you need for the PSVR function, as well as a copy of VR Worlds. There’s plenty of minigames to keep you busy too.

Argos Black Friday XBox One deals

Argos

You’ll see a pretty good XBox One deal this year judging from previous deals. The 1TB XBox One S with Minecraft and Forza Horizon came down from £249 to £179.99 and Battlefield V and Fortnite XBox One S bundles were also £179.

Controllers dropped in price too from £249 to £179.99 for the 1TB XBox One S and XBox One games were on offer, with Call of Duty: WWII cut from £49.99 to £22.99, Forza Horizon 4 went from £40.99 to £26.99. We may see price drops again as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available to pre-order.

Argos Black Friday iPad deals

Argos

While the latest iPad isn’t likely to be on offer the older versions will be. Argos has even flagged up the iPad as a possible Christmas gift.

The store has the iPad 2018 6th Gen 9.7 inch, currently at Argos’ lowest ever price of £289, beating its sale of £299 – The retailer has a range of storage options and colours on iPads and tablets.

Argos Black Friday headphone deals

Argos

The Bose Quiet Comfort 25 was in the Black Friday sale last year, this time around the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 stands a chance of being on offer. Currently, at £259.99 you could see a saving of up to £100 if last year is anything to go by. The Quiet Comfort QC35II are now £259.99. You can buy them here.

The Beats by Dre Solo 3 On-Ear Wireless Headphones are now £119.95, they were £139.95 – saving you £20, or JLab JBuds Air True – Wireless Headphones was £49.99, now £34.99 (save £15)

Nescafe Dolce Gusto

Argos actually has the Nescafe Dolce Gusto by De’Longhi on offer at over half price now, down from £119.99 now £44.99 – their lowest price ever. The Dolce Custo Krups Genio II is down to £59.99 from £99.99 too.

Last year, the Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me Coffee Machine was £34.99, that’s a saving of £15. Expect more coffee machine offers this year.

Argos Black Friday bestsellers

Last year there were big discounts on TVs, games consoles and headphones, but there were also a few standout offers on LEGO and toys. Expect more of the same this year.

Argos has revealed its best selling products from last year too:

PS4s were also flying off the shelves, and with the PS5 set for release you can expect to see price drops on the older console. Look for the PS4 Pro and check the store for bundles. Last year the PS4 came with Red Dead Redemption. The Nintendo Switch Lite is also on sale now, so the Nintendo Switch will be a Black Friday deal.

The Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 is marked up with Argos’ lowest price at £199.

How much is Argos delivery on Black Friday?

Argos standard postage costs £3.95, which gets you next day delivery before 8pm. Argos also has same-day delivery, with the store promising to deliver items ordered before 6pm by 10pm.

On the bigger items postage costs £14.95 for next-day delivery and £6.95 for standard. Argos has a full breakdown of delivery costs and times. You can, of course, go the old fashioned route and pop into store too. Stores tend to be open from 7am to 10pm so you can check if an item is in stock and hurry on over during your lunch break.

We’ll update this page when the Argos Black Friday sale gets started with early deals and offers. Check back for the best deals.