Meet Apprentice 2019 candidate Pamela Laird: the former Dragons’ Den star with an “entrepreneurial gene”

Lord Alan Sugar and his firing finger are ready to welcome a new swathe of entrepreneurs into the boardroom.

Among them is Irish beauty brand owner Pamela Laird who believes her “entrepreneurial gene” could give her the edge on her competitors.

Here’s everything you need to know about Pamela Laird:

Pamela Laird: The Facts

Age: 29

Occupation: Owner, Beauty Brand

Lives: Dublin, Ireland

Instagram: @pamela_laird

LinkedIn: Pamela Laird

What is Pamela Laird’s business?

Pamela is the founder and CEO of beauty company Moxi Loves, which she launched in 2017. The company makes small and practical beauty products including make-up removal pads and cleanser pods. QVC and Primark are among the stockists.

A description on the website reads: “I wanted convenient products, but without having to compromise on the quality. Moxi Loves is all about the minimal, considered ingredients. We develop smart, quick, practical bits of kit designed to simplify your beauty routine.”

What are Pamela Laird’s skills?

The Dublin-based entrepreneur is an award-winning nail technician and beauty expert, who according to her website is a big name on the Irish beauty scene. She says she thrives on being the “under-estimated person in the room” and claims she “excels at sales”. A bold claim to make. She was previously on Dragons’ Den and turned down three offers of investment so clearly she can pitch.

