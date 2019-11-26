The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7.30pm on BBC Two and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Tonight’s show features one of the best-known supermodels in the world, Naomi Campbell. The model and actress, who was discovered at the age of just 15, will be talking to Matt and Angela about her career as well as her new projects.

Naomi will be joined by all-singing, all-dancing, all-acting entertainment royalty, John Barrowman. He’ll be discussing why Christmas has come early for him this year as he launches a Christmas album and tour around the country. He’ll also likely be discussing his upcoming new gig as a judge on Dancing on Ice in early 2020.

Here’s a taste of John Barrowman in action…

All in all, a bumper One Show packed with lots of chat, music and fun.