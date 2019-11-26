Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Beat the Chasers will see all the quizzers take on contestants together

Beat the Chasers will see all the quizzers take on contestants together

As if one wasn't bad enough, all five chasers are about to combine their efforts

the chase ITV

The Chase is about to get even harder in a new spin-off series that pits contestants against the united efforts of all five chasers.

Advertisement

Beat The Chasers will debut next year in a primetime slot on ITV, seeing huge cash prizes up for grabs if contestants can outsmart the quiz veterans.

All five current Chasers will take part in the show: Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett and Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha.

Bradley Walsh will also be sticking around to present the spin-off, a welcome return as his natural rapport with the unruly group is a driving factor behind the show’s avid fanbase.

Five episodes of Beat The Chasers will be produced initially and will air across one week in 2020.

Walsh said: “The contestants are brave facing one Chaser, let alone all five. With that group of top quizzing brains working as a team, it’s going to take some beating. But I can’t wait to see who’s going to take them on.”

Advertisement

The Chase will also return to ITV next year, but is taking a break for the remainder of 2019 as Walsh fronts a different gameshow: Cash Trapped.

Tags

All about The Chase

the chase ITV
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Man Utd Old Trafford

Premier League at Christmas Comprehensive TV guide for festive football

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who series 12 (BBC)

BBC confirms Christmas schedule, with Doctor Who, A Christmas Carol, Worzel Gummidge and more

The Chase

When is The Chase back on ITV?

1 Walsh

Bradley Walsh wants a Doctor Who special of The Chase – but Jodie Whittaker has vetoed it