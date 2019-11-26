Beat the Chasers will see all the quizzers take on contestants together

The Chase is about to get even harder in a new spin-off series that pits contestants against the united efforts of all five chasers.

Beat The Chasers will debut next year in a primetime slot on ITV, seeing huge cash prizes up for grabs if contestants can outsmart the quiz veterans.

All five current Chasers will take part in the show: Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett and Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha.

Bradley Walsh will also be sticking around to present the spin-off, a welcome return as his natural rapport with the unruly group is a driving factor behind the show’s avid fanbase.

Five episodes of Beat The Chasers will be produced initially and will air across one week in 2020.

Walsh said: “The contestants are brave facing one Chaser, let alone all five. With that group of top quizzing brains working as a team, it’s going to take some beating. But I can’t wait to see who’s going to take them on.”

The Chase will also return to ITV next year, but is taking a break for the remainder of 2019 as Walsh fronts a different gameshow: Cash Trapped.