The One Show is broadcast every weeknight evening from London and is presented tonight by Matt Baker and Angela Scanlon.

The programme airs live tonight between 7pm and 7.30pm on BBC 1 and features a mix of chat, live musical performances and pre-recorded films on topical subjects. It is available to stream on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch online, and remains on iPlayer for catch-up for 30 days after the initial broadcast.

Who’s on The One Show tonight?

Music fans will get a real treat when they tune into the show as Sir Rod Stewart, one of the best-selling and most celebrated British artists of all time is on air. Celebrating 50 years as a solo artist, Rod will be discussing his career with Matt and Angela.

The 74-year-old music veteran has sold over 120-million records worldwide during his five decade career, including nine number one solo albums and 31 top ten singles in the UK alone.

In 2008, Billboard Magazine in the US ranked Rod as the 17th most successful artist of all time, which along with his cabinet full of of awards including Grammys and Brits, makes him a seriously impressive One Show guest.