Apple Black Friday deals UK – best prices on AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads and more

Apple doesn’t usually discount products on Black Friday, instead opting to offer gift cards when you buy an item on the day, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t sales and deals to be had.

The tech giant doesn’t announce specifics until right near the time, but there are plenty of retailers happy to show their hand well in advance. There’s already a great deal on the Apple Airpods, down to £129.99 at Amazon compared to the usual £159.99 at the Apple Store. Update: These sold out pretty fast, but are bound to be back in stock soon.

Wowcher has a great deal on the Apple Watch Series 3, down to £159, which is the best Watch price we’ve seen so far.

Does Apple have Black Friday deals?

Yes. The Apple Store does take part in Black Friday, but it offered an Apple Store Gift Card worth £160 when you bought a product from a select list.

iPhones, Apple TV, HomePod, Apple Watch and Beats all came with a £40 voucher, iPads up to £80 in vouchers and Macs up to £160 in vouchers. MacBook Air wasn’t included in the Gift Card deal and the latest releases such as the iPhone and Apple Watch Series 4 were excluded.

Luckily, retailers elsewhere offer nice discounts and deals across the whole event – so if you’re not keen on the Gift Card idea then hold out for the other store offers.

Apple Black Friday deals

Apple Airpods dropped to £129.99 at Amazon, compared to the usual £159.99 over at the Apple Store.

The Apple iPhone 8 is on EE for £44 a month, £30 phone cost while the iPhone XR 128GB is on Fonehouse for £41 for 24 months or the XS on EE for £79 a month.

Apple iPhone 11 64GB in red is on for £37 a month, £89 upfront – you get 60GB, unlimited texts and data. Fonehouse has the iPhone 11 too for a higher monthly cost of £41, but low £19 upfront – and 75GB data.

Wowcher has already announced its Black Friday deals and they include Apple MacBooks, iPads and earphones. You’ll be able to take part in its Black Friday preview week where you can get early Black Friday deals including 77% off items like iPads (Apple iPad 2 from £69)and Apple compatible earphones (£12 down from £59.99.) There are also discounts on larger tech items – non-Apple – if you’re looking for a laptop – there’s a Samsung Chromebook reduced from £399.99 to £89.

Apple Airpods Black Friday deals

AirPods (2019) with Charging Case are usually £159.99 on the Apple Store, so you should be able to get them cheaper over the Black Friday period. We’ll keep an eye out for the best prices. BT currently has them at £129 which seems to be the best Black Friday deal around at the moment.

Is Apple iPhone X in Black Friday deals?

The iPhone X, dubbed by some as ‘the most expensive Apple phone ever’, comes in at £999 and £1,149 depending on what storage space and colour you go for. It’s not too surprising then that the Apple fans among us are already hunting around for cheaper deals.

You can also save £86 on iPhone X at John Lewis.

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 64GB in red has had a price drop over at . For £33 a month, £75 upfront it comes with 60GB, unlimited texts and data. Fonehouse has also dropped the price on the iPhone 11 – but with a higher monthly cost of £41, with a low £19 upfront. You get 75GB data for 24 months.

Three also has the iPhone 11 but for £49 upfront and £49per month (this dropped again from £55!) you get 100GB data, unlimited texts and minutes.

If you want a big data deal, you can get the iPhone 11 64GB on O2 with 60GB data is £37 a month, and £89.99 upfront, or for £39 a month and £49.99 upfront you get 90GB data.

The iPhone 11 Pro is going for £29 upfront and £61 per month at EE. That gets you 100GB data on a 24 month contract.

Apple iPhone 8

The Apple iPhone 8 is on EE for £44 a month, £30 phone cost with 30GB data. Amazon has the iPhone 8 256GB handset in gold for £566.

Apple iPhone XS

John Lewis has a deal on the Apple iPhone XS handsets. The 64GB is £699, 256GB is £849 and XS Max 64GB £1,049 and XS Max 256GB for £1,199. All are SIM free, but you save £250 on the handset plus you can get the phone for £26.10 on the Apple payment plan.

If you’re looking for an iPhone try Mobiles.co.uk or Carphone Warehouse for cheap contracts. Carphone Warehouse is offering a free pair of Apple AirPods when you buy an iPhone 11. Carphone Warehouse also has triple data with £33 a month, £99 upfront cost for 24 months. You also get 12 months free Apple TV+ and three months free trial of Apple Music on selected phones.

Amazon has dropped the price again on the Apple iPhone XS 64GB Silver is down to £699 from £999 or Apple iPhone XS 512GB Space Grey is now £1,099 – down from £1,349 and the iPhone XS 256GB Gold for £849.

Apple Watch

Apple

We’re already on the Apple Watch Series 5, which means the previous watches are already in the Black Friday sale. The Apple Watch Series 3 is your best bet for the biggest discount. Currys already has £80 off the Apple Watch Series 3 in a few colours. Amazon offers about the same saving at £228.99, and John Lewis is selling the Watch Series 3 for £199. We’d expect to see that drop a bit more in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 sales. John Lewis also has the white Apple Series 3 Watch for £229.99 but you can trade in your old watch for £110 and you get a 2-year guarantee. Wowcher also has an offer on the Apple Watch Series 3 with an optional screen protector for £159, the lowest price we’ve seen yet.

Apple Watch Series 4 has dropped price on Amazon. You can get the Apple Watch Series 4 Space Grey for £283.87 on Amazon. Currys has the same watch for £329 and Argos has it priced at £349. The Amazon watch is part of the renewed range, but that’s still a good deal.

Apple iPad Black Friday deals

Amazon has up to 40% off the Apple iPad range at the moment. You can get the Apple iPad 9.7″ 128GB in Space Grey for £399, but you can also get the Apple iPad Pro 10.5″ 256GB Gold for £449.99, that’s 42%. While it’s the previous model that’s a hefty saving. The Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ 1TB in Space Grey in the latest model has 19% off, now £1,399.

The latest Apple iPad 10.2″ 32GB in Space Grey is £299 over at John Lewis, that comes with a 2 year guarantee and you can claim up to £225 when you trade in your old iPad. Argos has also dropped the price on the iPads, with the lowest prices found on the iPad 2018 6th Gen 9.7″ 32GB Space Grey for £289. That’s less space than the Amazon deal but it’s more than £100 cheaper.

Wowcher also has deals on the iPad. You can get the Apple iPad 2 for £89, down from £199.99. The Apple iPad Mini is also now £99. There’s postage and packaging to pay (£10.99) so factor that in when sizing up what deal to get too.

MacBook Black Friday deals

With the Apple Macbook 16′ apparently launching any day now we can expect to see a few Black Friday deals at Currys PC World, John Lewis and Amazon at least on the older models. Argos may also include it in the Black Friday deals and it already has the Macbook Pro 13inch is at £1057.We’d wait on this one as it was at Argos lowest price ever at £999 earlier in the week. Though, the Apple MacBook Air 2019 13 Inch i5 8GB 128GB is now at its lowest price for £985.

Apple MacBook Air 2019 13 inch i5 8GB 256GB is now £1219 – another lowest price at Argos, and the Apple MacBook Pro Touch 2019 13in i5 8GB 128GB is now £1155.

Amazon has the MacBook Pro Retina Display 13″ 4GB RAM (renewed) down to £597.63

Do Apple products go on sale for Black Friday?

Yes and no. Apple hasn’t offered discounts off products in previous years, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find offers over the Black Friday period. From iPhone contracts, deals on Macbooks, iPad tablets there are often discounts on plenty of Apple products.

Where do I look for Apple Black Friday deals?

A range of retailers will offer discounts on Apple products across Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday. Amazon, Argos, Currys and Debenhams are normally the big stores that offer discounts. John Lewis also stocks Apple products so it’s worth checking its website too.

If you’re looking for an iPhone try Mobiles.co.uk or Carphone Warehouse for cheap contracts.

Brands who will have Apple offers:

Apple Black Friday tips

If you’re looking at buying from Amazon we’d recommend getting Amazon Prime or signing up for a free trial. Amazon holds Lightning Deals which run for just a few hours and only offer limited stock. If you sign up to Prime you get access to the deals half hour before the normal buying public, so no mad dash to find what you want in time. You also get next-day delivery with Prime and access to Prime Video which is a nice little bonus. You can buy that Apple TV or MacBook sign in to Prime and watch Mrs Maisel or kick back and watch The Grand Tour.

Sign up for a 30-day trial for Amazon Prime now.

Check back on this page for the best Apple Black Friday 2019 deals in the lead up to the day. We’ll be updating it up until and including Black Friday and Cyber Monday.