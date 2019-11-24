eBay UK Black Friday deals – Early 20% discount code live now

eBay’s name is synonymous with selling items online, so it’s no surprise that its taking part in the biggest shopping event of the year – Black Friday.

The auction site will also be hosting Black Friday deals, in the lead up to the event, on the day (29th November) and through to Cyber Monday (2nd December).

Last year, eBay had 98.4 million visits over the Cyber Weekend, making it its biggest Black Friday yet. eBay released new deals every day in the lead up to the official day with discounts on tech, clothing, toys, and homeware as well as deals on Dyson, Samsung, and laptops. The big brands also have their own eBay shops, like Very.co.uk, Currys and Argos.

eBay has launched a deal on the HP Chromebook 11 G5 11.6″ for £165, which is the cheapest price we’ve seen. You have to use the eBay 5% coupon PICKME5 to get a third off.

When do eBay’s Black Friday 2019 deals start?

eBay’s Black Friday deals have already started. We’ve listed some of the best picks below. There’s already 5% off tech products with PICKME5. The minimum spend is £50, max discount is £50.

eBay Black Friday deals 2019

eBay has also announced the 5% coupon PICKME5 for tech deals – use the code on:

You can get an idea of what else will be in the sale on the eBay’s dedicated UK Black Friday 2019 page.

From eBay TV deals to games consoles, sports to fashion and tech there are current deals on all categories as well as a look at what’s to come. The FIFA 20 PS4 game comes in a bundle with the 1TB console for £349 or with the 500GB console for £249.99.

There’s also the Nintendo Switch Lite in Grey for £199.99, the XBox One S 1TV V2 in a 3 game bundle for £199.99.

The standard Nintendo Switch with improved battery is £279.99 and the Sony PlayStation PS4 VR Megapack is £299.99.

Argos

What is eBay Cyber Week?

Cyber Week is the name eBay gives the week leading up to Black Friday and the weekend right up to Cyber Monday itself.

What Black Friday tech offers will eBay UK have?

Look out for TVs, Samsung, LG, and Sony could all have offers, as well as GoPro deals, cameras, smartphones, games consoles and home items like vacuum cleaners.

Does eBay price match Black Friday deals?

Last year, eBay ran ‘Better than Black Friday’ which meant it matched competitor Black Friday deals. We expect eBay to do something similar, if not the same, this year.

We’ll update this page as more deals are announced, bookmark it or check back for the best eBay UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.