When is the Question Time Leaders Special on TV? Who is taking part?

We are in the throes of another General Election and that means you should prepare for the sharp increase in political programming over the next few weeks.

The BBC’s Question Time is leading the charge with a two-hour leaders special that will bring together figures from the UK’s largest political parties.

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is it on?

The Question Time Leaders Special will be aired on BBC One at 7pm on Friday 22nd November 2019.

Who is on it?

The special will involve leaders from four political parties: Boris Johnson (Conservatives), Jeremy Corbyn (Labour), Nicola Sturgeon (SNP) and Jo Swinson (Liberal Democrats).

They will face topical questions from audience members which will no doubt provoke debate among the group who will no doubt address the fallout from Johnson and Corbyn’s ITV debate on Tuesday night. Fiona Bruce has the unenviable task of moderating them and keeping the shouting to a minimum.

Will EastEnders be on?

Yes, EastEnders will be on but at the later time of 9pm, after Question Time has finished.

What shows have been bumped?

BBC One’s comedy panel show Would I Lie To You, hosted by Rob Brydon with Lee Mack and David Mitchell, has been bumped from its usual time slot of Fridays at 9:30pm.

This week’s episode was set to feature comedian Bob Mortimer as a guest, but will now air on an alternative date.