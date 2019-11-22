Is Imelda Staunton replacing Olivia Colman in The Crown?
The Oscar-nominated actress is rumoured to be next in line for the throne
Imelda Staunton is rumoured to be taking on the lead role of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s period drama series The Crown.
The actress, best known for starring in Vera Drake, Downton Abbey and the Harry Potter film series, was initially reported to have taken on the prolific role by the Daily Mail.
Claire Foy played the Queen in the first two seasons of the show, before Olivia Colman took over for the newly released third and upcoming fourth.
If rumours are to be believed, Staunton will take the baton for the final two seasons of the series that will explore the later years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.
However, after her involvement was widely reported by news outlets, Netflix made a public statement rebutting the rumour.
A spokesperson for the streaming service said: “We are currently filming season 4 of The Crown but have not commissioned any further seasons as yet, therefore any news on casting remains pure speculation.”
The Crown is one of Netflix’s biggest shows and a favourite of critics, including us here at RadioTimes.com.
The fourth season of The Crown has no confirmed release date just yet, but is expected to debut on Netflix in late 2020, with Colman, Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter all reprising their royal roles.