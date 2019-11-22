Is Imelda Staunton replacing Olivia Colman in The Crown?

Imelda Staunton is rumoured to be taking on the lead role of Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s period drama series The Crown.

Advertisement

The actress, best known for starring in Vera Drake, Downton Abbey and the Harry Potter film series, was initially reported to have taken on the prolific role by the Daily Mail.

Claire Foy played the Queen in the first two seasons of the show, before Olivia Colman took over for the newly released third and upcoming fourth.

If rumours are to be believed, Staunton will take the baton for the final two seasons of the series that will explore the later years of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

However, after her involvement was widely reported by news outlets, Netflix made a public statement rebutting the rumour.

A spokesperson for the streaming service said: “We are currently filming season 4 of The Crown but have not commissioned any further seasons as yet, therefore any news on casting remains pure speculation.”

Get all the latest Crown news and views direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on The Crown and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The Crown is one of Netflix’s biggest shows and a favourite of critics, including us here at RadioTimes.com.

Advertisement

The fourth season of The Crown has no confirmed release date just yet, but is expected to debut on Netflix in late 2020, with Colman, Tobias Menzies and Helena Bonham Carter all reprising their royal roles.