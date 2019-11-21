When are the Election Debates on TV?

While we’re still getting used to the idea of a general election so close to Christmas, broadcasters have already lined up a series of scheduled TV and radio debates in the run-up to 12th December.

When is the ITV Prime Ministerial Debate?

News presenter Julie Etchingham will host a televised debate on ITV at 8pm on Tuesday 19th November between Conservative leader Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

After this first debate, at 10pm the same evening, Nina Hossain will conduct one-to-one interviews with other party leaders, including Jo Swinson of the Liberal Democrats, Nicola Sturgeon of the SNP, Nigel Farage of the Brexit Party and Sian Berry, co-leader of the Green Party.

On Sunday 1st December at 7pm on ITV, Etchingham will moderate a two hour-long debate programme, The ITV Election Debate.

The Conservatives, Labour, the Liberal Democrats, the SNP, the Brexit Party, the Greens and Plaid Cymru have all been invited to this debate.

Hosted by Fiona Bruce, this 30-minute special will see the Conservative, Labour, SNP and Liberal Democrat leaders field questions from a live audience in Sheffield on Friday 22nd November, airing on BBC One. The exact time the show will be aired is yet to be announced.

According to the BBC there are also further as-yet-unannounced Question Time specials in the works, featuring the Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage and either Sian Berry or Jonathan Bartley, both co-leaders of the Green Party.

When is the Sky News Election Debate?

Jo Swinson, Boris Johnson, and Jeremy Corbyn will take part in a televised debate on Sky News on Thursday 28th November. SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon has also demanded that her party be represented in the show, although it’s not yet known whether she’ll be included.

The exact transmission time is yet to be announced.

When is the BBC Election Debate?

The seven-way podium debate between leaders and senior figures from the UK’s major parties will take place on Friday 29th November on BBC One. The exact transmission time is yet to be announced.

When is BBC Prime Ministerial Debate?

The second, much-anticipated showdown between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Leader of the Opposition Jeremy Corbyn will take place in Southampton on BBC One on Friday 6th December. The Conservative and Labour leaders will go head-to-head six days before voters go to the polls.

The exact time the debate will be aired is yet to be announced.

When is the Channel 4 Prime Ministerial Debate?

Though Channel 4 were looking to host a Leaders debate on 24th November, plans were scrapped when the broadcaster was “unable to secure agreement” with Boris Johnson’s team (as revealed by Louisa Compton, a News and Current Affairs Commissioner at Channel 4).

Gutted we’ve had to cancel a planned Leaders debate on @Channel4 for this Sunday. @jeremycorbyn had agreed to take part but, after many weeks of intense discussion, we were unable to secure agreement from @BorisJohnson team. @krishgm wld have presented 1/2 — Louisa Compton (@louisa_compton) November 21, 2019

When is the under-30s Question Time special?

The last Question Time special before election day will focus on the younger generation’s perspective, with an audience comprised entirely of under-30s.

Hosted by BBC 5 live’s Emma Barnett, the debate will take place on Monday 9th December, airing 8.30pm on BBC1, BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra and 5 Live.

Election Day is on 12th December 2019