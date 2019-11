Best Black Friday deals 2019 – Argos, Amazon, John Lewis and Currys offers

It’s that time of year again when the nights get colder, the days get shorter and many catch a feverish shopping bug in the lead up to Black Friday.

The American deals day has firmly cemented itself in the UK calendar, largely thanks to the pre-Christmas sale being one of the best times to nab an early gift as online retailers and high street stores slash their prices.

Black Friday is the first Friday after Thanksgiving, but rather than restrict itself to one day, the event now goes on much longer, with early deals starting this month. The main Black Friday event kicks off the week before and runs right through the weekend to the Monday, now known as Cyber Monday.

There’s also an ever-growing list of retailers, with Argos, John Lewis and Currys all taking part with offers on everything from technology to toys, fashion and holidays. eBay has now launched its 20% off code, EE has an early Christmas offer with either a free TV or Nintendo Switch when you get a phone contract on selected phones and AO.com has kick-started its Black Friday sale by slashing the prices on tech and appliances. Sky has 50% off certain packages and you can get the Apple Airpods for £129.99.

We’ve rounded up what to expect from the big brands taking part below.

As soon as the first batch of early Black Friday deals are released we’ll update this page, so make sure you check back for updates.

Argos

The high street store is always guaranteed to offer up discounts on a range of products. Argos drops the price on almost everything from TVs to laptops, toys to homeware. Get in early and sign up to its email list to find out about the deals as they drop (or check back here!). Argos also has a Black Friday page dedicated to its current offers.

If you’re thinking about buying a TV or any other big ticket item this Black Friday you may want to sign up for the Argos card. The card comes with credit plans from three to 12 months. Argos also has its Crazy Code deals running all through November into December with a new code offering a discount off certain items released every Tues. Check out our full list of predictions for Argos Black Friday deals. The latest Crazy Code has 20% off Frozen, Star Wars and Marvel’s Avengers toys.

Amazon

Amazon loves to push its deals for Black Friday and this year will be no different. Hot off the heels of Amazon Prime Day the online retailer will feature more discounts throughout the Black Friday weekend into Cyber Monday on everything from tech to TVs, laptops to books and toys. Last year, Cyber Monday was actually the company’s biggest shopping day in the entire history of Amazon, according to its own press release. We’ve already made our Amazon Black Friday deals predictions – and some deals are already live.

You can get the latest Apple Airpods for £129.99 right now, compared to the Apple Store’s price of £159.99 that’s a 19% saving. You can also get the Hive Thermostat (with professional installation) with a 3rd Gen Echo Dot for £159.98, that’s a £25 saving compared to if you bought them separately. There’s also the Fire TV Stick 4K down to £49.99 and the Echo Show 5 for £79.99 – saving £30. Or the Ring Doorbell with Echo Dot for £89 – that’s £34.99 less than buying separately (essentially you get the Echo Dot free).

If you’re wondering what to hold out for, there’s the Amazon Echo Dot. Last year, there were discounts on a lot of Amazon’s own products like the Echo range with more than £30 off the Echo (2nd Gen) and £10 off the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and the Echo Plus. The newer products probably won’t be discounted but if you’re happy to get the older gens then it’s worth a Black Friday deal.

Kindles are also a safe bet with the Paperwhite (currently £119.99) – last year there was £50 off or five monthly payments of £18, which is a great saving. AirPods also always sell well, the set with a Wireless Charging Case is currently £169, that’s £30 less than RRP already, but expect more off on Black Friday.

The iPhone 11 has also just made it on the scene, but there are still offers going live so you never know. Also, check out the previous models like iPhone XR and iPhone XS for discounts on the day. Samsung will also get in on the action – the Samsung S10 and the S9. Amazon Renewed, phones that are recycled, also has cheaper handsets with a year guarantee.

There are Amazon for Black Friday deals already live with daily deals. We have a breakdown of the best picks in our Amazon early Black Friday deals guide.

EE

Mobile phone retailers will be joining in on the action as well. EE often offers good deals on smartphones and SIM contracts. This year it has teased offers on phones, tablets, and SIM-only plans so if your contract is coming to an end it might be worth checking them out. EE also has a dedicated Black Friday page and newsletter. We’ve highlighted a few phones to look out for in our EE Black Friday deals predictions including a great deal offering a free 4K Toshiba TV or Nintendo Switch when you start a new contract on one of six phones (Huawei or Samsung).

EE

Sky

While Black Friday is a week away, Sky already has offers and deals available on Sky TV, broadband and mobile. The provider is pushing what it calls the best price on the Sky TV and Netflix in the all in one package (300 channels, Netflix on Sky Q) down from £34 to £22 a month for 18 months. The set up cost is £20.

If you’re a film fan there’s the Sky, Netflix and Sky Cinema all in HD for £40 a month for 18 months reduced from £50. There’s an additional set up cost of £20.

Sky TV, Netflix, and unlimited fibre broadband and free Sky Talk Anytime is also reduced from £71 to £45 a month for 18 months. Set up cost is £39.95.

Sky has extra add ons that are more of a bonus than a consideration when you’re signing up, like Spotify Premium free for three months.

The best deal by a mile though is the half price all-inclusive bundle, that’s Sky Entertainment, Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Sky Kids, Ultimate On Demand, HD and Sky Q experience. You can get the package for £64 now, that’s a saving of almost 50% off the normal £106 price tag. You can take a look at the full deal on Sky.com.

Take a look at our Sky Black Friday deals guide for our predictions and current offers.

John Lewis

Department stores are a great place to secure a deal on Black Friday and John Lewis is up there when it comes to checking out great deals on tech products. John Lewis also has a Black Friday page.

If you’re looking for a laptop, a sound system like the Sonos or gadgets for your home there will be plenty to choose from. John Lewis has also confirmed it will have plenty of discounts across a range of brands this year. It also has the Never Knowingly Undersold promise, which basically means it compares its prices daily against other brands, even on Black Friday. We have a page full of John Lewis Black Friday deals predictions too. The John Lewis Christmas advert has also launched with Excitable Edgar going on sale for £15 on the website.

Currys PC World

Currys is a great place to check on Black Friday if you’re looking for the latest games consoles, whether that’s the Nintendo Switch or PS4 Pro. The PS4 is bound to have its price cut down as chatter around the upcoming PS5 picks up so expect a competitive price war. Keep an eye out for a price drop on the X Box One X too, the most powerful games console. If you’re wondering how to keep track of the best price on the day then Currys is a safe bet. The store has a Price Match promise. Last year Currys matched the prices of high street retailers including Amazon.

Currys also lets you create your own Black Friday Wish List on its website so you can track the products you want throughout the event. We’ll also be adding the best deals to this page, so remember to check back in the lead up to Black Friday.

Currys has kicked off its Why Wait sale – with lots of early Black Friday deals. There’s the NOW TV 4K Smartbox with voice search bundle down to £24.99 from £49.99, which, with all the passes it comes with, is a pretty good deal. There are plenty of TVs too, there’s the Samsung 50″ Smart 4K Ultra HD TV for £379 (save £70) or the Samsung 65″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV for £599, that’s a saving of £150. LG’s 55″ Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant is down to £1,099 that’s a saving of £500.

The Nintendo Switch is on sale for £279 which is labelled as a Black Friday price now. If you want games though, we’d wait on this one.

eBay

eBay has already launched a 20% off code on some of their hottest brands. To get the money off you just enter the code PRIZE20 when prompted at the checkout. There’s a minimum spend of £25, max spend of £75. You can also only redeem it once. The offer runs until 11.59pm Thursday, 21st November.

Mobiles.co.uk

The phone retailer has a few early flash deals before Black Friday with a price drop on the Apple iPhone XS 64GB to £330 upfront, £39 a month for 90GB data, unlimited mins, and texts. Or there’s a Samsung Galaxy S10 128 GB Prism Silver for free upfront and £33 a month, 60GB, unlimited texts and minutes. Shop Mobiles.co.uk deals here.

TalkTalk

TalkTalk has released an early Black Friday Fibre Broadband deal, including TalkTalk TV and a year of Amazon Prime, is just £21.95 a month (was £40). The brand is also offering discounts early on its Entertainment Boost, Sky Cinema, and Sky Sports. TalkTalk’s Superfast Fibre Broadband with TalkTalk TV & Amazon Prime is also now £25.95 a month (previously £45). Shop the TalkTalk Black Friday deals here.

GAME

GAME has also confirmed it will be offering discounts and offers this year. The store was a great place to get a deal on the big games consoles last year, including XBox One. GAME already has an offer on the Switch Lite and Mario and Sonic Olympic Games 2020 game bundle, now £229.99. There’s also a GAME exclusive with the Limited Edition Death Stranding PS4 Pro Bundle for £379.99 which gets you the 1TB console, a wireless controller and the game on Blu-Ray.

Game wise there’s a live offer on the Lego games too, with Lego Movie 2 Game and Film double packs on offer, for DC Super-Villains, the Ninjago movies and the LEGO movie.

This year keep an eye out for PS4 and Nintendo Switch offers right through to Cyber Monday. The gaming retailer is also offering an email service to notify you of the best deals on its Black Friday page.

For those looking for Christmas presents, GAME ran quite a few bundle offers last year like the PS4 with Fifa 19, which was cheaper than the Amazon offer. Worth keeping an eye out for. Check out our GAME Black Friday deals predictions. Keep an eye on the GAME exclusives too…

AO.com

AO has already released some early Black Friday deals and offers on electrical goods. If you’re in the market for a new kitchen appliance or sound system for your home then check there. AO is online so no battling past people hunting for a washing machine or TV. Products are also delivered in time slots of your choice, with some qualifying for next day delivery. There will also be offers on phones, TVs, games consoles and appliances but we’ve rounded up the AO.com Black Friday deals so far including dishwashers, washing machines and TVs. Get a Hotpoint washing machine for £279 or the Samsung 65″ 4KTV for £599 or the LG 55″ TV for £429. Gaming fans can also get the XBox One with download codes for Forza Horizon 3, FIFA 20, Sea of Thieves and Minecraft in a bundle for £269, you also get a month on XBox Live Gold thrown in.

Apple

Deals on iPhones, iPads, Macbooks and the Apple Watch will be some of the biggest offers for this Black Friday. We already know what to expect based on previous years. While Apple itself may not push Black Friday retailers are happy to slash the price on the tech giant’s products. The AirPods sold well last year, and Amazon ran a few deals on Apple products like the Watch. There’s a slight caveat here, the Apple Watch Series 5 is quite new to have deals on it, and Apple has now stopped selling the Series 4.

If we could give you any advice the Apple Store tends to have a one-day event, on 29th November this Black Friday, but it’s best to wait for the other retailers. In previous years, Apple has offered gift cards rather than cut prices, whereas stores and online retailers run deals and offers.

Argos already has the Apple MacBook Pro 2017 at its lowest price yet at £999 and Mobiles.co.uk has the Apple XR 64GB for £150 upfront, £30 monthly, 30GB data.

British Airways

British Airways is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year so there could be some good offers to reflect that. The airline made headlines last year with an offer for two in Business Class for £2018. It was a really good price, but the deal was restrictive. If you’re looking for a bit of a luxury flight it may be worth keeping an eye out for British Airways headline offer this year, just remember to check the Terms and Conditions before you do. There’s nothing worse than realising you can’t fly on the dates the deal is for. If you’re prepared to hunt around the site there will be good deals and offers, maybe more on the short-haul flights and upgrades.

Virgin Holidays also offers Black Friday deals on its dedicated page, TUI and First Choice offered package options and easyJet carried on its offers until Cyber Monday. Ryanair faced industrial action this year, but expect to see a few sales still. Norwegian Airlines has also had a steady year, so if you are looking for low-cost long-haul it’s a good one to check. Just remember to check the price of flights way before Black Friday so you have a fair comparison.

This year, the deals are a bit more unpredictable in the wake of Thomas Cook collapsing. Hotels and resorts will have empty rooms they’ll want to fill up so there could be some deals from those brands. Hays Travel purchased most of the Thomas Cook stores so it’s worth checking them out. Destination wise, keep an eye on Spain, which was particularly hit by the Thomas Cook collapse.

There’s also always Booking.com and Expedia if you’re open to looking at different locations.

Boots

Boots will be announcing their offers for Black Friday in three phases and has kicked off with a round up of exclusive offers. The retailer will be releasing early access a week before Black Friday 2019. There’s a few good offers already on Soap & Glory Cosmetics Beauty-Full House (was £58 now £25), and the Spectrum Travel Bag and Brush Set (now £25) and the Mark Hill RAW Straight & Curl 2 in 1 Straightener (was £49.99 now £24.99). The offers will run until 3rd December, December – Cyber Monday is 2nd December this year.

There are early deals on perfumes too – starting from 20th November with Paco Rabanne Lady Million For Women Eau de Parfum 50ml down to £37.50 from £64 (save £26.50). There’s also a free gift including a makeup bag, Paco Rabanne 1 Million for Men Eau de Toilette 5ml and Paco Rabanne Lady Million for Women Eau de Perfume Empire 5ml.

Boots Black Friday Week and Weekend offers will be revealed in the next two weeks. We’ll update you on some of the best picks.

When is Black Friday 2019?

Black Friday is on 29th November, 2019, but offers and early deals will start anytime from now through to the event. The bigger deals and offers will be announced in the two week lead up and will carry on through to the following Monday, known as Cyber Monday. Amazon’s Black Friday deals ran for 10 days.

Can I return items I buy on Black Friday?

Most of us will make an impulse buy over the Black Friday period, but before those packages arrive and the buyer’s remorse hits it’s worth reading the refund policy for the retailer you’re buying from. Legally, you have the same rights to refunds on faulty items bought in a sale as when you do when you buy it full price. If you want to return an item for another reason then different rules can come into play. Retails can also ask to see proof of purchase so keep your receipts if you buy in-store. If you need a repair or replacement take your warranty and guarantee with you, you don’t need to legally but it’s always good to have.

If you buy online ‘distance selling’ applies, that basically means you can cancel the order if the item is faulty. You just need to contact the retailer within 14 days from when the product arrives. You don’t need to provide a reason when ‘distance selling’ applies. Send the product back within 14 days and the refund must be with you within 14 days of it arriving back with the retailer.

If you no longer want an item, say if it’s the wrong one or the wrong size, then you may be denied the refund.

Check back on this Black Friday best deals guide for updated offers in the lead up to the event.