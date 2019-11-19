Accessibility Links

Party leaders to be interviewed after General Election debate tonight

Leaders from the smaller parties will take the spotlight in one-on-one interviews with Nina Hossain

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage (R) has what is thought to have been a milkshake thrown over him as he visits Northumberland Street in Newcastle Upon Tyne during a whistle stop UK tour on May 20, 2019 in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England. His visit to Newcastle comes ahead of the 2019 European elections in the United Kingdom which will take place on May 23. The Brexit Party, a pro-Brexit Eurosceptic political party formed in 2019, is reported to be polling in front of Labour and the Conservatives for the European parliament elections. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Leaders of the UK’s smaller political parties will each have a one-on-one interview tonight, after the high profile ITV debate between Jeremy Corbyn and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Party leaders Jo Swinson (Liberal Democrats), Nicola Sturgeon (SNP), Nigel Farage (The Brexit Party) and Sian Berry (Green Party) will be questioned by journalist Nina Hossein, on both their own policies and their thoughts on the earlier debate.

ITV’s night of election coverage begins at 8pm with Johnson v Corbyn, before taking an hour-long break for I’m A Celebrity, and returning at 10pm for the interviews.

Each leader will be questioned separately, meaning that they won’t have the opportunity to directly debate each other on this occasion.

The Liberal Democrats and the SNP recently launched a legal challenge against broadcaster ITV after their respective leaders were not invited to attend the Corbyn v Johnson debate.

They had argued that the ITV programme was illegal and unfair against smaller parties, but the High Court ruled against them and granted no permission to appeal the decision.

The ITV Election Interviews air tonight at 10pm on ITV

All about Johnson v Corbyn: the ITV Debate

