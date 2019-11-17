Who is Adele Roberts? The Big Brother star turned radio presenter joining I’m A Celeb 2019

The line-up for 2019’s I’m A Celebrity has finally been revealed, with another interesting assortment of stars preparing to brave the trials and critters that the jungle has to offer.

Adele Roberts is among the group heading down under this year.

Having first risen to prominence on Big Brother, Roberts is no stranger to the tough world of reality competitions, but will that help her here?

Here is everything you need to know:

I’m A Celebrity 2019 line-up: Adele Roberts, Key Facts

Age: 40

Famous for: Appearing on Big Brother and being a BBC Radio 1 presenter

Twitter: @AdeleRoberts

Instagram: @AdeleRoberts

Phobias: Spiders

Who is Adele Roberts? Did she win Big Brother?

Originally from Southport, Adele Roberts began her career as a DJ and personal assistant but became a public figure after joining the cast of Big Brother 3 back in 2002. Back then, the show was at the height of its popularity, with Roberts competing in the same year as the late Jade Goody as well as This Morning’s Alison Hammond, who would go on to brave the jungle herself in 2010.

She entered the Big Brother house on the first day of the series, staying for 43 days before being evicted in 6th place overall.

What did Adele Roberts do after Big Brother?

Roberts has since launched a successful career in radio, with a presenting slot on BBC Radio 1 on weekdays from 4am. She has also helped out with television coverage for major sporting events including the FA People’s Cup and the London Marathon, which she has competed in twice.

What has Adele Roberts said about I’m A Celeb 2019?

Adele believes she will cope with sleep deprivation thanks to her early starts on BBC Radio 1, of which she will build a makeshift studio to keep her campmates entertained.

“I’ve only camped once and that was the worst night of my life,” she revealed. “I hate spiders. If I see one, I can’t speak, I freeze and I do this weird thing where I wring my hands together!”

Also expect tears. If Adele is hungry, she will cry.