Prince Andrew to discuss Jeffrey Epstein friendship in “no holds barred” BBC interview

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, will address his relationship with businessman Jeffrey Epstein for the first time in an interview with Newsnight.

Advertisement

The special edition of the programme is promised to be a “no holds barred” discussion.

Emily Maitlis confirmed the interview, which was recorded at Buckingham Palace, on Twitter and told followers “no questions vetted”.

Saturday 9pm. BBC2. No holds barred interview – no questions vetted- with Prince Andrew. https://t.co/erRkhJ1hTd — emily m (@maitlis) November 15, 2019

The Duke has faced speculation over his relationship with Epstein, who was found dead in his cell in August as he awaited trial for further charges of sex trafficking minors. He was 66.

Epstein is said to have introduced the Duke to American Virginia Giuffre, formerly Roberts, shortly after they met in 1999.

She claimed that during this time, she had sex with Prince Andrew while underage according to Florida state’s law.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

However, Buckingham Palace has strongly denied these allegations, saying that any “any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors” by the duke was “categorically untrue”. The accusations were thrown out of a US court in 2015.

The Duke was pictured with Giuffre when she was 17 years old in 2001. He was also pictured with Epstein at the door of his Manhattan mansion in 2010 after the financier was convicted by a Florida court of child sex offences.

The Newsnight interview on Saturday will be the first time that Prince Andrew has spoken publicly about the nature of his friendship with Epstein, and is the result of six months of negotiations with the royal household.

Advertisement

Prince Andrew & the Epstein Scandal: The Newsnight Interview airs on BBC Two at 9pm on Saturday 16th November 2019