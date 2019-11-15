Ant and Dec confirm terrifying plank challenge is back for I’m A Celeb 2019

This year’s I’m A Celeb contestants won’t get an easy to start to their time in camp, as Ant and Dec have revealed that the terrifying plank challenge will be back for the new series.

Advertisement

The Geordie duo confirmed the news on their joint Instagram account as they screamed in front of the nausea-inducing scaffolding in Australia’s Gold Coast.

The death-defying trial, which sees celebrities march out onto a wobbly plank suspended 334ft in the air to collect stars, first appeared on the 2016 series but was notably absent last year.

Past celebrities who have attempted the pulse-pounding challenge include Carol Vorderman, Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas and Coronation Street’s Jennie McAlpine.

The celebrities will be split into two teams for the trial to compete against each other. It’s possible the winners will be sent to a nicer camp than the losers, as has been the case in previous years, but this is currently unconfirmed.

Other pictures have shown the stars diving fully clothed into the sea as Ant and Dec shout instructions from the shore.

The most expensive contestant for this year’s series is Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Caitlyn Jenner, whose fee for appearing is reported to be around £500,000.

She’ll be joined by ex-footballer and presenter Ian Wright, Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle and Good Morning Britain’s Kate Garraway among others.

With such a harrowing start to the experience lined up, the insect-infested Bushtucker Trials to come will probably feel like a genuine luxury…

Get all the latest I'm A Celebrity news, views and gossip direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for I'm A Celebrity and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

I’m A Celebrity returns to ITV on Sunday 17th November at 9pm