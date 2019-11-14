American Horror Story season 10 | Who is in the cast and when is the UK release date?

The slasher movie-inspired 1984 is about to wrap up, but the future of American Horror Story is secure, with a 10th season of the unsettling anthology series being announced way back in August 2018.

Advertisement

“Ryan [Murphy, series co-creator] asked for a 10th season of American Horror Story which we were happy to give to him,” FX Networks CEO John Landgraf told Deadline at the time.

But who will be in the cast for American Horror Story X, when will it air and what will it be about? Here’s everything you need to know.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is in the cast of American Horror Story season 10?

Over the years, American Horror Story has assembled something of a repertory company of actors that it continues to employ, with familiar faces being joined by a few new additions each year.

Up until the fourth season, Freak Show, Jessica Lange was a series mainstay and fan favourite. She made a cameo in the eighth season, Apocalypse, but recently told The Wrap that she doesn’t expect to return to the show again – at least, not as a new character.

“I don’t think so,” she said. “I did [the Apocalypse cameo] because it was recreating Constance, which was– for me, it was a very important time when I did that first season, Murder House.”

“But I don’t think I would want to start from scratch and create a character,”

The ninth season, 1984, was the first chapter to also be missing without long-serving cast members Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, who have played a number of different characters across the years.

Both have suggested they might return to the show at a later date, though: Peters told Digital Spy that he would “never say never” to an AHS comeback, while Paulson told TV Guide that she would “love to” appear in season 10.

“I need to be a part of it again,” Paulson said. “I would like to do something with Evan. I miss Evan and I miss acting with Evan. So I’d love to have that experience again. If he’ll come back, I’m back.”

There’s always the strong possibility of other recurring cast members popping up to – the likes of Emma Roberts, Lily Rabe and Billie Lourd.

American Horror Story season 10 release date: When will it air in the UK?

The tenth season of American Horror Story will air on US broadcaster FX in 2020 – if previous seasons are anything to go by, it’s likely to premiere in mid-September.

FOX in the UK airs new episodes the day after their US transmission.

Will American Horror Story season 10 stream on Netflix?

Netflix has traditionally begun streaming each season of American Horror Story a little over a year after its FX/FOX airing – so you can probably expect the 10th season to land on the service in late 2021.

FX

What is the theme of American Horror Story season 10?

The ‘theme’ of season 10 is yet to be announced, with Murphy and his creative team keeping their cards close to their chests.

However, in December last year, Murphy did suggest that the witches from Coven and Apocalypse would reappear in a future season. “We have something really fun planned,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Is American Horror Story season 10 the last one?

Unclear.

Upon announcing the 10th season, FX boss John Landgraf said that future outings for the show “comes down to whether Ryan and his collaborators, like [showrunner] Tim Minear, could come up with stories that they are excited about.”

It’s worth noting that Murphy is an increasingly busy boy – as well as AHS, he works on American Crime Story, 9-1-1 (and its upcoming spin-off Lone Star) and Pose for FX. (His other FX series, Feud, doesn’t currently have a new season in active development.)

Advertisement

Not only that, but he’s struck a deal to produce projects for Netflix, including The Politician and the forthcoming Ratched (a One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel with Sarah Paulson) and Hollywood (a “love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown” starring Darren Criss).