Win a family ticket to The Snail and the Whale

Join an adventurous young girl and her seafaring father as they reimagine the story of a tiny snail’s incredible trip around the world, inspired by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s much-loved picture book.

Longing to see the world, a tiny sea snail hitches a lift on the tail of a great big, grey-blue humpback whale. Together they go on an amazing journey, brought vividly to life through live music, storytelling and lots of laughs – but when the whale gets beached, how will the snail save him?

A heart-warming adventure for everyone aged four and up, from Tall Stories, the Olivier Award-nominated company that brought you ‘The Gruffalo’ and ‘Room on the Broom’ live on stage.

Suitable for ages 4+ only. At The Apollo Theatre, London from 30th November until 5th January 2020

The Snail and the Whale is being adapted into an animated feature by Magic Light Pictures which will premiere on BBC One this Christmas.

“Captivating, inventive storytelling”

Edinburgh Festivals for Kids

“Delightful, Funny and Imaginative”

The Independent

“An exquisite piece of theatre”

The Stage

