When is the John Lewis 2019 Christmas advert out?

The John Lewis Christmas TV ad campaign is more than just a commercial, it has in the past decade become part of popular festive culture, ushering in Christmas on the telly and the internet as people tick off the shopping days until the 25th of December.

Since 2007, when the annual adverts began, the campaign has grown in popularity as a TV event, and is often the subject of much debate both on and offline, while also usually sending the artist who has performed its soundtrack close to the top of the charts. All in, it’s quite a big deal, considering it’s an advert – yep, the thing that people wind through when they’re watching a recording of their favourite show!

When will the John Lewis 2019 Christmas advert be on TV?

There is no confirmed release date for the advert at present, but in 2018 the advert was released on November 15th and the previous 2 years before on November 10th suggesting a likely release date will be in the first few weeks of November. A decent prediction would be Friday 15th November, but that’s just a guess at this stage.

Who will perform the soundtrack?

The theme of the advert and the soundtrack are a closely guarded secret, so we’ll probably have to wait until the commercial airs for the first time before we can answer that question.

The bookmakers put Lewis Capaldi as the current favourite, with artists like Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding and George Ezra all in the frame.

What will the song be?

We don’t know at this stage, but if we had to have a bet we’d reckon it will be a cover of a famous tune. Previous John Lewis & Partners ads have featured reimagined tunes originally by The Beatles and Oasis to name but a few.

Who has recorded the John Lewis advert song in the past?

Previous artists have included Elton John performing Your Song (2018), Elbow performing The Beatles’ Golden Slumbers (2017), Vaults with One Day I’ll Fly Away (2016), Aurora performing Oasis’ hit Half the World Away (2015), Tom Odell with The Beatles’ Real Love (2014) and Lily Allen with Keane’s Somewhere Only We Know (2013).

What did the 2018 advert look like?

The 2018 ad was called The Boy and the Piano and told a potted history of Elton John’s life and career.