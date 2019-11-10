Best Advent Calendars 2019 – from Star Wars to Frozen and Marvel

The Christmas countdown is on, which means it’s time to choose the best tool to help you count down the days to the big festive celebration. Of course, we’re talking about advent calendars.

If you’re hoping to find something a bit different this year, something for your kid, other half or just something to treat yourself there’s quite a few to choose from. We’ve selected a few for film and TV show lovers to help you narrow down your search.

From Harry Potter to Star Wars, LEGO to FRIENDS, (whispers to the parents) Frozen 2 and Peppa Pig, here’s our round-up of advent calendars out this year. We’ve added price comparison for a few of the calendars to help you save a few pennies.

Film advent calendar

Argos

While most advent calendars come with chocolate or toys this one has a new film behind every door. Every day leads to a family movie night with a HD Digital Movie Code to download and keep your favourite family titles. There’s over £80 worth of movies in the £25 Film calendar which is pretty good value.

Films include Arthur Christmas, Peter Rabbit, Matilda, Annie, The Smurfs: The Lost Village, Men In Black, Stuart Little, Hotel Transylvania, Christmas with the Kranks, The Emoji Movie, Jumanji (1995), Oliver!

Harry Potter

Very

Where do we even begin with Harry Potter advent calendars? There are so many! Tesco has a Pocket Pop Harry Potter calendar with 24 pop figures behind each door, with all the familiar characters from Harry to Hermione, Ron to Snape for £40.

For charm and accessory fans, there’s the Harry Potter Accessory Advent Calendar for £60 – it sounds pricey, we know, but it opens out into a full 24 door calendar featuring 24 official silver plated accessory items with designs from the Wizarding World. There’s everything from bookmarks, keyrings, earrings and pin badges in there.

If you’re looking for something that’s cheaper, there’s the John Lewis £18 Harry Potter Jewellery Advent Calendar option. Superdrug has the Harry Potter 24-day calendar for £20 too, which features 24 Harry Potter Gifts including a wand pen and a range of stationery. You can get the same calendar for £15 if you sign up to Topcashback.co.uk too, remember to check the terms and conditions first.

Very.co.uk also has the Harry Potter Infinity Advent Calendar for £69.99, which is a bit more of a visual game. You rotate two columns to find each box – 24 drawers with a range of gifts including collectible plushies, to stickers, to key rings, to pin badges and reusable bags. Every item within the calendar is exclusive.

LEGO Harry Potter

LEGO

The LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar always proves popular too, with seven Minifigures and a micro Hogwarts Express. There are 24 doors and LEGO pieces in the set. This year’s LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar is £19.49 at Amazon, but you can also get the older calendars, which, because they’re LEGO don’t date like chocolate does. John Lewis has the calendar for £19.50, the same price as Argos.

LEGO Star Wars

LEGO

The LEGO Star Wars advent calendar is another popular choice, with 24 buildable mini sets it’s pretty good value at £16 at Amazon. This year’s calendar has six Minifigures, four droid figures, and weapons as well as the mini ships. Argos has the same calendar for £20.

Hasbro Star Wars

hasbro

LEGO isn’t the only brand with a Star Wars calendar. Hasbro does a Micro Force Advent Calendar (Amazon, £14.99) which has 2″ Star Wars Micro Force figurines behind the doors.

FRIENDS calendar

Amazon

FRIENDS fans have this Friendsfest Charm Bracelet advent calendar for £18 at Amazon this Christmas. Delivery is £3 on this one as it’s not eligible for Prime delivery. There’s everything from a t-bar bracelet to hanging charms and pin badges behind the 24 doors.

Whiskey for Mad Men fans

If you’re looking for something of the alcoholic variety there are a few options. This whiskey calendar sells for £125 at Argos, but could be a good option for the Mad Men fan. Sip your way through advent in the lead up to Christmas. Amazon also sells a Drinks by the Dram Whiskey Advent Calendar for £149 with 24 30ml bottles.

TESCO advent calendars

Tesco actually has a range of advent calendars for film and TV fans from Harry Potter to Marvel, and a Frozen 2 calendar, which has dropped from £13 to £9.75, which includes 12 pots of slime and 12 pots of putty with blister and colour box.

Tesco

Frozen 2 Advent Calendars

With the film due out very soon (November 22) it’s not surprising that there’s a whole host of advent calendars, from the shopDisney £30, which comes with an Elsa and Anna doll – though there are 26 doors.

Marvel Advent Calendars

Funko Pop

Marvel fans have a few options, but this Funko Marvel Advent Calendar is a great choice for collectors. It comes with 24 mini Funko Marvel Pops for £38 at John Lewis.

Peppa Pig Advent Calendar

Tesco

For the younger among us, there’s the Peppa Pig Advent Calendar which is £20 at Tesco. The calendar has 24 doors, with a toy behind each one including Peppa, George, Rebecca and Danny. There are a few accessories behind the doors too. For ages 3 plus.

Fortnite Advent Calendar

Argos

Fortnite is still going strong so it’s not surprising there’s a Fortnite Advent Calendar on sale. Argos has the Fortnite calendar for £35 which features 24 vinyl figures from the Fortnite game.

Aladdin

Argos

Following the release of the Aladdin remake there are a few advent calendars on sale based on the film. This one is a more classic Disney Princess with jewellery behind each door. The Aladdin Jewellery Advent Calendar is £14.99 at Argos. There are 25 days in this calendar, with jewellery including a metal bracelet, and crystal charms behind the doors. Not suitable for kids under 4-years-old.

Toy Story Puzzle Pal

Very.co.uk

Very.co.uk has a few good advent calendar picks, one being the Toy Story Puzzle Pal advent calendar for £16.99. Behind each door, there’s a stationery activity piece including a pen, stickers and tiny Toy Story figures.

Disney Princess Puzzle Pal

Very.co.uk

As well as Toy Story, Very.co.uk has the Disney Princess Puzzle Pal Advent Calendar, which is reduced to £10.99 from £12.99 at Very.co.uk. There’s everything from keyrings to rubbers, figures and stamps behind the 24 doors.

Playmobil

The newest version of the Playmobil calendar is themed around toy shop, with a snowman, Santa and winter-clad figurines, for £25 at Amazon. You can still get the older Playmobil calendars from years past like Santa’s Workshop. There’s been Christmas on the Farm, Horse Farm…we’re sensing a theme here. There was also a Royal Ice Skating trip and Jewel Thief Police Operation calendar too. The calendars include 24 presents, one for each day.